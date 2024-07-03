Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
58,449.59
69,558.25
39,477.16
27,193.59
36,880.83
Excise Duty
9,784.04
10,832.26
12,515.35
13,486.07
8,348.74
Net Sales
48,665.55
58,725.99
26,961.81
13,707.52
28,532.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.01
5.41
12.46
87.4
62.27
Total Income
48,693.56
58,731.4
26,974.27
13,794.92
28,594.36
Total Expenditure
45,231.67
54,658.37
25,818.63
12,218.96
28,563.86
PBIDT
3,461.89
4,073.03
1,155.64
1,575.96
30.5
Interest
172.34
246.05
316.55
280.37
300.06
PBDT
3,289.55
3,826.98
839.09
1,295.59
-269.56
Depreciation
454.88
416.78
372.31
342.48
350.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
685.43
703.89
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
32.05
187.55
116.65
937.82
-187.95
Reported Profit After Tax
2,117.19
2,518.76
350.13
15.29
-431.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,117.19
2,518.76
350.13
15.29
-431.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,117.19
2,518.76
350.13
15.29
-431.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
142.18
169.14
23.51
1.03
-28.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
148.91
148.91
148.91
148.91
148.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.11
6.93
4.28
11.49
0.1
PBDTM(%)
6.75
6.51
3.11
9.45
-0.94
PATM(%)
4.35
4.28
1.29
0.11
-1.51
Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.