Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

597.6
(-5.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

C P C L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,831.64

1,276.54

-3,016.03

1,458.24

Depreciation

-503.52

-467.38

-522.6

-340.2

Tax paid

-489.22

-1,038.98

938.45

-545.31

Working capital

2,377.93

1,639.85

-1,110.3

-861.53

Other operating items

Operating

3,216.83

1,410.03

-3,710.48

-288.8

Capital expenditure

227.01

546.27

2,060.24

2,393.54

Free cash flow

3,443.84

1,956.3

-1,650.24

2,104.73

Equity raised

2,468.8

2,114.72

6,900.86

6,734.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11,482.35

9,239.55

4,786.1

5,476.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

275.49

Net in cash

17,394.99

13,310.57

10,036.72

14,591.79

C P C L : related Articles

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

24 Oct 2024|10:52 AM

Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

26 Jul 2024|01:42 PM

CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

