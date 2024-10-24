iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

604.2
(1.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:54:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

43,375.38

22,444.76

37,116.74

32,527.29

yoy growth (%)

93.25

-39.52

14.1

17.46

Raw materials

-38,865.56

-19,012.56

-37,680.24

-29,107.37

As % of sales

89.6

84.7

101.51

89.48

Employee costs

-555.26

-564.51

-511.63

-581.75

As % of sales

1.28

2.51

1.37

1.78

Other costs

-1,230.62

-855.61

-1,083.87

-757.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.83

3.81

2.92

2.32

Operating profit

2,723.94

2,012.08

-2,159

2,080.54

OPM

6.27

8.96

-5.81

6.39

Depreciation

-503.52

-467.38

-522.6

-340.2

Interest expense

-412.44

-375.04

-413.25

-320.85

Other income

23.66

106.88

78.82

38.75

Profit before tax

1,831.64

1,276.54

-3,016.03

1,458.24

Taxes

-489.22

-1,038.98

938.45

-545.31

Tax rate

-26.7

-81.39

-31.11

-37.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,342.42

237.55

-2,077.58

912.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,342.42

237.56

-2,077.58

912.92

yoy growth (%)

465.08

-111.43

-327.57

-11.34

NPM

3.09

1.05

-5.59

2.8

C P C L : related Articles

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|10:52 AM

Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.

Read More
Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|01:42 PM

CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.