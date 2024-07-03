iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Annually Results

609.95
(-0.89%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:54:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

79,272.54

90,908.3

60,474.29

41,899.07

48,650.22

Excise Duty

12,886.81

14,173.57

17,098.91

19,454.31

11,533.48

Net Sales

66,385.73

76,734.73

43,375.38

22,444.76

37,116.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

47

12.85

25.9

126.53

99.98

Total Income

66,432.73

76,747.58

43,401.28

22,571.29

37,216.72

Total Expenditure

61,910.13

71,037.52

40,643.7

20,434.22

39,330.14

PBIDT

4,522.6

5,710.06

2,757.58

2,137.07

-2,113.42

Interest

223.28

330.18

412.44

375.04

413.25

PBDT

4,299.32

5,379.88

2,345.14

1,762.03

-2,526.67

Depreciation

605.63

573.46

503.89

465.79

468.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

898.89

1,068.58

37.27

0

94.51

Deferred Tax

49.73

206.31

451.95

1,038.98

-1,032.96

Reported Profit After Tax

2,745.07

3,531.53

1,352.03

257.26

-2,056.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,745.07

3,531.53

1,352.03

257.26

-2,056.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,745.07

3,531.53

1,352.03

257.26

-2,056.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

184.34

237.16

90.8

17.28

-138.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

550

270

20

0

0

Equity

148.91

148.91

148.91

148.91

148.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.81

7.44

6.35

9.52

-5.69

PBDTM(%)

6.47

7.01

5.4

7.85

-6.8

PATM(%)

4.13

4.6

3.11

1.14

-5.54

C P C L: Related NEWS

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

24 Oct 2024|10:52 AM

Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.

Read More
Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

26 Jul 2024|01:42 PM

CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

