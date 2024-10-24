iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

578.1
(0.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:09:56 AM

C P C L CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Please find enclosed herewith, Intimation with respect to the approval received from the Stock Exchanges for Re-classification of Promoter/Promoter Group to Public Category. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 25.07.2024 to consider and approve standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Q1) Intimation to Quarterly Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 and declaration of dividend if any Outcome of board meeting held on 24.04.2024 & Recommendation of Dividend of Rs.55 per Equity share for the F.Y 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation - Regulation 29(1) & (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations2015 - Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 sheduled on 22.01.24. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARER & NINE MONTHS ENDED 31.12.2023(Q3) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024)

C P C L: Related News

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

24 Oct 2024|10:52 AM

Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

26 Jul 2024|01:42 PM

CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

