|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Please find enclosed herewith, Intimation with respect to the approval received from the Stock Exchanges for Re-classification of Promoter/Promoter Group to Public Category. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 25.07.2024 to consider and approve standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Q1) Intimation to Quarterly Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 and declaration of dividend if any Outcome of board meeting held on 24.04.2024 & Recommendation of Dividend of Rs.55 per Equity share for the F.Y 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation - Regulation 29(1) & (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations2015 - Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 sheduled on 22.01.24. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARER & NINE MONTHS ENDED 31.12.2023(Q3) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024)
Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.