Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Please find enclosed herewith, Intimation with respect to the approval received from the Stock Exchanges for Re-classification of Promoter/Promoter Group to Public Category. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 25.07.2024 to consider and approve standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Q1) Intimation to Quarterly Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 and declaration of dividend if any Outcome of board meeting held on 24.04.2024 & Recommendation of Dividend of Rs.55 per Equity share for the F.Y 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024