Summary

CreditAccess Grameen Limited (formerly known Grameen Koota Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.) is Bengaluru headquartered microfinance institution offering affordable financial products and services. The lending products cater to income generation, education, medical, festival, home improvement, water and sanitation and emergency needs of customers. The Company has enhanced the capabilities beyond solving basic credit needs to cover a wide range of financial and non- financial products including, unsecured business loans, mortgage-backed business loans, two-wheeler loans, gold loans, affordable housing loans, wage loss insurance, life insurance and AEPS enabled cash withdrawal facility to the microfinance model going beyond the traditional credit delivery mechanism.The Company is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women who are enrolled as members and organized as Joint Liability Groups (JLG). In addition to core business of providing micro-credit, it uses distribution channel to provide certain other financial products and services to the members. It provides other categories of loans like family welfare loans, home improvement loans and emergency loans to existing customers. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 1,786 branches across 352 districts in the States of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Goa, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.CreditAccess Grameen Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Li

