CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Share Price

934.55
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:10 AM

  • Open934.55
  • Day's High934.55
  • 52 Wk High1,790.75
  • Prev. Close934.55
  • Day's Low934.55
  • 52 Wk Low 810
  • Turnover (lac)2.51
  • P/E11.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value448.32
  • EPS83.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,912.78
  • Div. Yield1.07
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

934.55

Prev. Close

934.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2.51

Day's High

934.55

Day's Low

934.55

52 Week's High

1,790.75

52 Week's Low

810

Book Value

448.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,912.78

P/E

11.18

EPS

83.61

Divi. Yield

1.07

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:30 AM

06 Jan, 2025|09:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.54%

Foreign: 66.54%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 25.63%

Institutions: 25.62%

Non-Institutions: 7.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

159.38

158.91

155.87

155.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,410.57

4,948.03

4,011.04

3,479.23

Net Worth

6,569.95

5,106.94

4,166.91

3,634.81

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,166.67

3,545.12

2,742.82

2,461

1,694.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,166.67

3,545.12

2,742.82

2,461

1,694.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

9.57

Other Income

5.98

5.67

7.31

5.07

1.17

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

George Joseph

Non Executive Director

SUMIT KUMAR

Non Executive Director

Massimo Vita

Vice Chairman

Paolo Brichetti

Independent Director

Jessie Paul

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar

Independent Director

Rekha Warriar

Managing Director & CEO

Udaya Kumar Hebbar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

Summary

CreditAccess Grameen Limited (formerly known Grameen Koota Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.) is Bengaluru headquartered microfinance institution offering affordable financial products and services. The lending products cater to income generation, education, medical, festival, home improvement, water and sanitation and emergency needs of customers. The Company has enhanced the capabilities beyond solving basic credit needs to cover a wide range of financial and non- financial products including, unsecured business loans, mortgage-backed business loans, two-wheeler loans, gold loans, affordable housing loans, wage loss insurance, life insurance and AEPS enabled cash withdrawal facility to the microfinance model going beyond the traditional credit delivery mechanism.The Company is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women who are enrolled as members and organized as Joint Liability Groups (JLG). In addition to core business of providing micro-credit, it uses distribution channel to provide certain other financial products and services to the members. It provides other categories of loans like family welfare loans, home improvement loans and emergency loans to existing customers. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 1,786 branches across 352 districts in the States of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Goa, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.CreditAccess Grameen Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Li
Company FAQs

What is the CreditAccess Grameen Ltd share price today?

The CreditAccess Grameen Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹934.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd is ₹14912.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd is 11.18 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CreditAccess Grameen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd is ₹810 and ₹1790.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd?

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.17%, 3 Years at 15.99%, 1 Year at -41.05%, 6 Month at -29.48%, 3 Month at -20.16% and 1 Month at 5.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.54 %
Institutions - 25.63 %
Public - 7.83 %

