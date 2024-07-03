Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹934.55
Prev. Close₹934.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.51
Day's High₹934.55
Day's Low₹934.55
52 Week's High₹1,790.75
52 Week's Low₹810
Book Value₹448.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,912.78
P/E11.18
EPS83.61
Divi. Yield1.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
159.38
158.91
155.87
155.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,410.57
4,948.03
4,011.04
3,479.23
Net Worth
6,569.95
5,106.94
4,166.91
3,634.81
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,166.67
3,545.12
2,742.82
2,461
1,694.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,166.67
3,545.12
2,742.82
2,461
1,694.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
9.57
Other Income
5.98
5.67
7.31
5.07
1.17
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
George Joseph
Non Executive Director
SUMIT KUMAR
Non Executive Director
Massimo Vita
Vice Chairman
Paolo Brichetti
Independent Director
Jessie Paul
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar
Independent Director
Rekha Warriar
Managing Director & CEO
Udaya Kumar Hebbar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
Summary
CreditAccess Grameen Limited (formerly known Grameen Koota Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.) is Bengaluru headquartered microfinance institution offering affordable financial products and services. The lending products cater to income generation, education, medical, festival, home improvement, water and sanitation and emergency needs of customers. The Company has enhanced the capabilities beyond solving basic credit needs to cover a wide range of financial and non- financial products including, unsecured business loans, mortgage-backed business loans, two-wheeler loans, gold loans, affordable housing loans, wage loss insurance, life insurance and AEPS enabled cash withdrawal facility to the microfinance model going beyond the traditional credit delivery mechanism.The Company is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women who are enrolled as members and organized as Joint Liability Groups (JLG). In addition to core business of providing micro-credit, it uses distribution channel to provide certain other financial products and services to the members. It provides other categories of loans like family welfare loans, home improvement loans and emergency loans to existing customers. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 1,786 branches across 352 districts in the States of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Goa, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.CreditAccess Grameen Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Li
The CreditAccess Grameen Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹934.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd is ₹14912.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd is 11.18 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CreditAccess Grameen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd is ₹810 and ₹1790.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.17%, 3 Years at 15.99%, 1 Year at -41.05%, 6 Month at -29.48%, 3 Month at -20.16% and 1 Month at 5.43%.
