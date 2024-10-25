iifl-logo-icon 1
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Board Meeting

900.6
(-6.09%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

CreditAcc. Gram. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Creditaccess Grameen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Creditaccess Grameen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 05, 2024
Board Meeting7 May 202422 Apr 2024
Creditaccess Grameen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Creditaccess Grameen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.05.2024) Disclosure regarding the authorizing the Company Secretary and Compliance officer subsequent to her appointment for determining the materiality of events or information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 20242 Jan 2024
Creditaccess Grameen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)

CreditAcc. Gram.: Related News

No Record Found

