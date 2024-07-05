|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|10
|100
|Final
|Recommended one-time final dividend of ?10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/-each on the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. Fixed the Record date for the purpose of payment of one-time final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024, as Friday, July 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)
