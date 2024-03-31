TO THE MEMBERS OF CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current financial year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the key audit matter was addressed in our Audit Impairment of Loans (Expected Credit Losses) (Refer note 3.14 & 26 of the standalone financial statements) The Management estimates impairment provision using Expected Credit loss (ECL) model for the loan exposure as per the Board approved policy which is in line with Ind AS requirements and the relevant Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) regulations/circulars. Our audit procedures in relation to expected credit losses were focused on obtaining sufficient appropriate audit evidence as to whether the expected credit losses recognised in the financial statements were reasonable and the related disclosures in the financial statements made by the management were adequate. The recognition and measurement of impairment of loans involve significant management judgement. The Companys impairment allowance is derived from estimates including the historical default and loss ratios using criteria in accordance with Ind AS 109 and considering applicable RBIs regulations/ circulars. Collective impairment allowances are calculated using ECL model which approximate credit conditions on homogenous portfolios of loans. Our audit approach included testing the design, operating effectiveness of internal controls and substantive audit procedures in respect of expected credit losses. These procedures included the following: Since the recognition and measurement of impairment of loans is significant to the overall audit due to stakeholder and regulatory focus, we have ascertained this as a key audit matter. - We examined Policy of Board of Directors approving the methodology for computation of ECL that address policies, procedures and controls for assessing and measuring credit risk on all lending exposures commensurate with the size, complexity and risk profile specific to the Company. The relevant disclosures are made in financial statements for ECL including those relating to judgements and estimates by the Management in determination of the ECL. - We had performed the walkthrough of the ECL process. Refer note 7(A), note 7(B) and note 41.2 to the standalone financial statements. - We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls across the processes relevant to ECL. These controls, among others, included controls over the classification of assets into stages. - We tested, on a sample basis, the input and historical data used for determining the Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD) rates, model validation and agreed the data with the underlying books of account and records. We have also reviewed the system and processes relating to re-validation or re-assessment of various parameters and judgements involved in the same. - We tested the arithmetical calculation of the workings of the ECL. - We evaluated that the Companys impairment allowance is derived in accordance with Ind AS 109 which also include considering the impact of RBIs regulations/circulars. - We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures in compliance with the Ind AS 107 on ECL including judgements used in estimation of ECL provision.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of Directors Report and Annexures thereto, Management Discussion and Analysis and other information/reports included in the Companys annual report (the "Reports"), but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone

Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The standalone financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2023, have been audited by PKF Sridhar

& Santhanam LLP, Chartered Accountants, one of the joint auditors of the Company, together with another auditor whose report dated May 16, 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements. Accordingly, we, Varma & Varma, Chartered Accountants do not express any opinion on the figures and disclosures reported in the standalone financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2023. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in "Annexure B", wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i.) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 and 48(ix) to the standalone financial statements.

(ii.) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii.) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv.) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 48(vi)(A) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 48(vi)(B) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b), contain any material misstatement.

(v.) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. As stated in note 20.8 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi.) As stated in Note 46 to the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Company and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used the accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in such software, except that the feature of audit trail (edit log) facility at database level has been enabled during the month of March 2024 for the loan management system and partly enabled during the month of March 2024 for the general ledger accounting software.

During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with for the period for which audit trail was enabled.

As the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Varma & Varma Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 003990S/ S200018) (Firms Registration No.004532S) Seethalakshmi M K P Srinivas Partner Partner Membership No. 208545 Membership No. 208520 UDIN: 24208545BKAEMK7471 UDIN: 24208520BKBLUR4678 Place: Bengaluru Place: Bengaluru Date: May 07, 2024 Date: May 07, 2024

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN LIMITED (the "Company") for the year ended March 31, 2024)

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, in respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets, we report that:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular program of verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the company is a lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet Date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March, 2024 for holding Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us,

(a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company (‘NBFC), registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder and has not made any investments other than investments in companies/ mutual funds. The Company has not provided any guarantee to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties and also has not granted loans or advances in the nature of Loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships. In respect of loans or advances in the nature of Loans, secured or unsecured, granted to other parties and investments in companies/ mutual funds, we report that:

(a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company, primarily engaged in Micro finance activities and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of the loans and advances in the nature of loans provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note 3.14 & 3.15 to the Standalone Financial Statements explain the Companys accounting policy relating to impairment of financial assets which include loans assets. In accordance with that policy, loan assets with balances as at March 31, 2024, aggregating H 302.64 crore were categorised as credit impaired ("Stage 3") and H

96.29 crore were categorised as those where the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition ("Stage 2"). Disclosures in respect of such loans have been provided in Note 7A and Note 7B to the Financial Statements. Additionally, out of loans and advances in the nature of loans with balances as at the year-end aggregating H 25,209.47 crore, where credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition (categorised as "Stage 1"), delay in the repayment of interest and/or principal in respect of loans aggregating to H 133.39 crore were also identified. In all other cases, the repayment of principal and interest is regular as at March 31, 2024. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemised list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified.

(d) The total amount overdue for loan assets categorised as credit impaired ("Stage 3") which includes loan assets overdue for more than ninety days, as at the year ended March 31, 2024 is H 302.64 crore

in respect of 1,44,114 number of loan accounts. According to the information and explanations given to us by the Company, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest thereon as stated in the applicable regulations and loan agreements.

(e) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances during the year in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security to any party covered under the provisions of Section 185 of the Act. In respect of loans and investments, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI"), the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable to the Company and no order has been passed by the RBI or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of the nature of activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof which were outstanding at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred in subclause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of Statute/ laws Nature of Dues Amount ( H Crore) Period to which it relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Goods and Services Tax law Goods and Services Tax 0.05 FY 2017-19 & FY 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 46.02 FY 2021-22 Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) Goods and Services Tax law Goods and Services Tax 3.85 FY 2018-19 Company is in the process of filling appeal against the order Employee state insurance Act, 1948 Employee state insurance 0.09 FY 2018-19 Additional Commissioner (Appeals) Employee Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. Provident Fund 0.25* FY 2010 – 11 & FY 2011 - 12 Hble High Court of Madras

(viii) Based on our audit procedures performed by us and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, in respect of borrowings we report that:

(a) the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, fund raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us,

(a) money raised by way of public offer of debt instruments during the year, have been, prima facie, applied by the company for the purposes for which they were raised, other than temporary deployment pending application.

(b) the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us,

(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit, except for 6 cases as identified by the management relating to cash embezzlement by employees amounting to H 0.31 Crores as stated under Note

43(v) to the standalone financial statements.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act was filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Based on our audit procedures performed by us, and according to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions entered into with the related parties during the year are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us,

(a) the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the Internal audit reports issued to the Company covering the period upto March 31, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us.

(a) the Company is engaged in the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution and has obtained a valid certificate of registration as required under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial activity without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The housing finance activity carried out by the Company does not require obtaining a CoR as the Company is not a housing finance institution. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC). Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and

Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the balance sheet date. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal

Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".