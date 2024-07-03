iifl-logo-icon 1
Action Construction Equipment Ltd Share Price

1,452.55
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,523
  • Day's High1,542.55
  • 52 Wk High1,695
  • Prev. Close1,518.1
  • Day's Low1,441.45
  • 52 Wk Low 855
  • Turnover (lac)3,848.89
  • P/E49.58
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value117.85
  • EPS30.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,297.43
  • Div. Yield0.13
No Records Found

Action Construction Equipment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,523

Prev. Close

1,518.1

Turnover(Lac.)

3,848.89

Day's High

1,542.55

Day's Low

1,441.45

52 Week's High

1,695

52 Week's Low

855

Book Value

117.85

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,297.43

P/E

49.58

EPS

30.63

Divi. Yield

0.13

Action Construction Equipment Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

Action Construction Equipment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Action Construction Equipment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.41%

Non-Promoter- 12.10%

Institutions: 12.10%

Non-Institutions: 22.42%

Custodian: 0.06%

Share Price

Action Construction Equipment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.35

23.82

23.82

22.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,201.44

885.35

731.27

500.77

Net Worth

1,219.79

909.17

755.09

523.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,227

1,156.19

1,086.48

751.03

yoy growth (%)

6.12

6.41

44.66

17.84

Raw materials

-855.94

-794.49

-767.79

-528.6

As % of sales

69.75

68.71

70.66

70.38

Employee costs

-72.08

-85.61

-67.6

-59.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

108.47

68.19

74.61

19.67

Depreciation

-13.94

-13.01

-11.93

-12.06

Tax paid

-28.31

-15.55

-21.97

-5.2

Working capital

37.05

41.27

-8.82

-40.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.12

6.41

44.66

17.84

Op profit growth

29.95

-0.31

130.94

28.86

EBIT growth

45.68

-5.99

147.33

22.53

Net profit growth

52.28

0

263.85

64.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,913.8

2,159.68

1,629.58

1,227.15

1,156.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,913.8

2,159.68

1,629.58

1,227.15

1,156.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

77.1

41.12

10.79

15.31

4.15

Action Construction Equipment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Action Construction Equipment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Mona Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Sorab Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Surbhi Garg

Independent Director

Avinash P Gandhi

Independent Director

Divya Singal

Independent Director

Shriniwas Vashisht

Independent Director

Jagan Nath Chamber

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Action Construction Equipment Ltd

Summary

Action Construction Equipments Limited (ACEL) was incorporated on January 13, 1995 as a Public Limited Company. ACE is Indias leading Material Handling and Construction Equipment manufacturing company and market leader in Mobile Cranes & Tower Cranes segment. In addition to Mobile Cranes, ACE also offers Mobile/Fixed Tower Cranes, Electric Crane, Crawler Cranes, Truck Mounted Cranes, Lorry Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Loaders, Motor Graders, Vibratory Rollers, Piling Rigs, Concrete Placing Boom, Forklifts, Warehousing Equipment, Tractors, Harvesters and other Agri Machinery.The Company was initially promoted by Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mrs. Mona Agarwal, Mr. Khem Karan Arora and Mrs. Laj Arora as subscribers to the Memorandum. Subsequently, Mr. Khem Karan Arora and Mrs. Laj Arora ceased to be the members of the Company and the shares were transferred to the current promoters of the Company. The Company commenced its activities in the year 1995 and started manufacturing Hydraulic Mobile Cranes in 1995 under the brand name ACE. Apart from this, it started manufacturing of mobile tower cranes and loaders subsequently. During the year 1995-96, the Company has manufactured 110 mobile cranes and for the year 2004-05, the company has manufactured 1146 equipment.The Company concluded its Initial Public Offer (IPO) in September 2006 and its Equity Shares got listed at BSE Limited and NationalStock Exchange of India Limited on September 26, 2006.In 2009, the Company acquired 73.90% equity stake
Company FAQs

What is the Action Construction Equipment Ltd share price today?

The Action Construction Equipment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1452.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Action Construction Equipment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Action Construction Equipment Ltd is ₹17297.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Action Construction Equipment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Action Construction Equipment Ltd is 49.58 and 13.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Action Construction Equipment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Action Construction Equipment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Action Construction Equipment Ltd is ₹855 and ₹1695 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Action Construction Equipment Ltd?

Action Construction Equipment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.75%, 3 Years at 89.35%, 1 Year at 64.03%, 6 Month at -0.55%, 3 Month at 10.76% and 1 Month at 11.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Action Construction Equipment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Action Construction Equipment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.41 %
Institutions - 12.10 %
Public - 22.42 %

