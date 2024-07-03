Summary

Action Construction Equipments Limited (ACEL) was incorporated on January 13, 1995 as a Public Limited Company. ACE is Indias leading Material Handling and Construction Equipment manufacturing company and market leader in Mobile Cranes & Tower Cranes segment. In addition to Mobile Cranes, ACE also offers Mobile/Fixed Tower Cranes, Electric Crane, Crawler Cranes, Truck Mounted Cranes, Lorry Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Loaders, Motor Graders, Vibratory Rollers, Piling Rigs, Concrete Placing Boom, Forklifts, Warehousing Equipment, Tractors, Harvesters and other Agri Machinery.The Company was initially promoted by Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mrs. Mona Agarwal, Mr. Khem Karan Arora and Mrs. Laj Arora as subscribers to the Memorandum. Subsequently, Mr. Khem Karan Arora and Mrs. Laj Arora ceased to be the members of the Company and the shares were transferred to the current promoters of the Company. The Company commenced its activities in the year 1995 and started manufacturing Hydraulic Mobile Cranes in 1995 under the brand name ACE. Apart from this, it started manufacturing of mobile tower cranes and loaders subsequently. During the year 1995-96, the Company has manufactured 110 mobile cranes and for the year 2004-05, the company has manufactured 1146 equipment.The Company concluded its Initial Public Offer (IPO) in September 2006 and its Equity Shares got listed at BSE Limited and NationalStock Exchange of India Limited on September 26, 2006.In 2009, the Company acquired 73.90% equity stake

Read More