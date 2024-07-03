Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,523
Prev. Close₹1,518.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,848.89
Day's High₹1,542.55
Day's Low₹1,441.45
52 Week's High₹1,695
52 Week's Low₹855
Book Value₹117.85
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,297.43
P/E49.58
EPS30.63
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.35
23.82
23.82
22.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,201.44
885.35
731.27
500.77
Net Worth
1,219.79
909.17
755.09
523.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,227
1,156.19
1,086.48
751.03
yoy growth (%)
6.12
6.41
44.66
17.84
Raw materials
-855.94
-794.49
-767.79
-528.6
As % of sales
69.75
68.71
70.66
70.38
Employee costs
-72.08
-85.61
-67.6
-59.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
108.47
68.19
74.61
19.67
Depreciation
-13.94
-13.01
-11.93
-12.06
Tax paid
-28.31
-15.55
-21.97
-5.2
Working capital
37.05
41.27
-8.82
-40.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.12
6.41
44.66
17.84
Op profit growth
29.95
-0.31
130.94
28.86
EBIT growth
45.68
-5.99
147.33
22.53
Net profit growth
52.28
0
263.85
64.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,913.8
2,159.68
1,629.58
1,227.15
1,156.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,913.8
2,159.68
1,629.58
1,227.15
1,156.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
77.1
41.12
10.79
15.31
4.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Mona Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Sorab Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Surbhi Garg
Independent Director
Avinash P Gandhi
Independent Director
Divya Singal
Independent Director
Shriniwas Vashisht
Independent Director
Jagan Nath Chamber
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Kumar
Reports by Action Construction Equipment Ltd
Summary
Action Construction Equipments Limited (ACEL) was incorporated on January 13, 1995 as a Public Limited Company. ACE is Indias leading Material Handling and Construction Equipment manufacturing company and market leader in Mobile Cranes & Tower Cranes segment. In addition to Mobile Cranes, ACE also offers Mobile/Fixed Tower Cranes, Electric Crane, Crawler Cranes, Truck Mounted Cranes, Lorry Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Loaders, Motor Graders, Vibratory Rollers, Piling Rigs, Concrete Placing Boom, Forklifts, Warehousing Equipment, Tractors, Harvesters and other Agri Machinery.The Company was initially promoted by Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mrs. Mona Agarwal, Mr. Khem Karan Arora and Mrs. Laj Arora as subscribers to the Memorandum. Subsequently, Mr. Khem Karan Arora and Mrs. Laj Arora ceased to be the members of the Company and the shares were transferred to the current promoters of the Company. The Company commenced its activities in the year 1995 and started manufacturing Hydraulic Mobile Cranes in 1995 under the brand name ACE. Apart from this, it started manufacturing of mobile tower cranes and loaders subsequently. During the year 1995-96, the Company has manufactured 110 mobile cranes and for the year 2004-05, the company has manufactured 1146 equipment.The Company concluded its Initial Public Offer (IPO) in September 2006 and its Equity Shares got listed at BSE Limited and NationalStock Exchange of India Limited on September 26, 2006.In 2009, the Company acquired 73.90% equity stake
The Action Construction Equipment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1452.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Action Construction Equipment Ltd is ₹17297.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Action Construction Equipment Ltd is 49.58 and 13.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Action Construction Equipment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Action Construction Equipment Ltd is ₹855 and ₹1695 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Action Construction Equipment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.75%, 3 Years at 89.35%, 1 Year at 64.03%, 6 Month at -0.55%, 3 Month at 10.76% and 1 Month at 11.81%.
