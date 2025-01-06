Action Construction Equipment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
108.47
68.19
74.61
19.67
Depreciation
-13.94
-13.01
-11.93
-12.06
Tax paid
-28.31
-15.55
-21.97
-5.2
Working capital
37.05
41.27
-8.82
-40.06
Other operating items
Operating
103.26
80.89
31.87
-37.66
Capital expenditure
25.31
91.21
-4.25
41.98
Free cash flow
128.58
172.1
27.62
4.31
Equity raised
840.46
731.46
686.11
575.2
Investing
3.5
-15.13
15.84
12.99
Financing
-26.97
21.2
7.99
25.13
Dividends paid
0
0
5.86
3.51
Net in cash
945.57
909.63
743.43
621.16
