Action Construction Equipment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,446.35
(-4.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Action Construction Equipment Ltd

Action Const.Eq. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

108.47

68.19

74.61

19.67

Depreciation

-13.94

-13.01

-11.93

-12.06

Tax paid

-28.31

-15.55

-21.97

-5.2

Working capital

37.05

41.27

-8.82

-40.06

Other operating items

Operating

103.26

80.89

31.87

-37.66

Capital expenditure

25.31

91.21

-4.25

41.98

Free cash flow

128.58

172.1

27.62

4.31

Equity raised

840.46

731.46

686.11

575.2

Investing

3.5

-15.13

15.84

12.99

Financing

-26.97

21.2

7.99

25.13

Dividends paid

0

0

5.86

3.51

Net in cash

945.57

909.63

743.43

621.16

