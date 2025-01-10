Action Construction Equipment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.35
23.82
23.82
22.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,201.44
885.35
731.27
500.77
Net Worth
1,219.79
909.17
755.09
523.47
Minority Interest
Debt
4.25
6.95
30.27
54.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.33
24.15
18.49
18.79
Total Liabilities
1,253.37
940.27
803.85
596.84
Fixed Assets
617.91
506.41
466.83
433.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
603.44
358.03
186.19
37.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.71
10.25
4.84
2.73
Networking Capital
-82.51
33.17
131.99
86.22
Inventories
551.49
417.42
332.47
265.69
Inventory Days
79.03
Sundry Debtors
165.69
169.09
189.73
224.59
Debtor Days
66.8
Other Current Assets
122.02
101.96
90.14
54.72
Sundry Creditors
-696.72
-505.4
-418.17
-330.42
Creditor Days
98.29
Other Current Liabilities
-225
-149.89
-62.17
-128.36
Cash
94.84
32.41
14.02
36.44
Total Assets
1,253.38
940.28
803.87
596.83
