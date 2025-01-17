Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.13
6.41
44.66
17.84
Op profit growth
29.95
0.05
132
28.58
EBIT growth
45.53
-5.52
148.76
21.65
Net profit growth
52.09
-1.7
248.35
54.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.69
7.91
8.42
5.25
EBIT margin
9.8
7.15
8.05
4.68
Net profit margin
6.5
4.53
4.91
2.04
RoCE
21.15
16.26
18.68
7.71
RoNW
4.13
3.11
3.64
1.18
RoA
3.5
2.58
2.84
0.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.03
4.62
4.43
1.19
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.3
Cash EPS
5.8
3.47
3.53
0.27
Book value per share
46.11
39
34.02
28.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.97
7.5
37.79
50.29
P/CEPS
26.61
9.96
47.38
215.45
P/B
3.35
0.88
5.14
2.1
EV/EBIDTA
13.19
4.87
20.25
16.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
10.98
22.96
Tax payout
-26.19
-22.87
-29.7
-27.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.32
50.07
45.99
45.05
Inventory days
79.82
65.5
43.31
57.69
Creditor days
-107.21
-95.37
-70.29
-66.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.83
-5.64
-6.47
-2.2
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.16
0.12
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
0.15
0.79
0.55
2.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.75
-68.71
-70.66
-70.38
Employee costs
-5.88
-7.41
-6.22
-7.87
Other costs
-14.66
-15.95
-14.68
-16.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.