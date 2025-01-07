Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,227
1,156.19
1,086.48
751.03
yoy growth (%)
6.12
6.41
44.66
17.84
Raw materials
-855.94
-794.49
-767.79
-528.6
As % of sales
69.75
68.71
70.66
70.38
Employee costs
-72.08
-85.61
-67.6
-59.03
As % of sales
5.87
7.4
6.22
7.86
Other costs
-179.62
-184.24
-158.96
-123.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.63
15.93
14.63
16.44
Operating profit
119.35
91.83
92.13
39.89
OPM
9.72
7.94
8.47
5.31
Depreciation
-13.94
-13.01
-11.93
-12.06
Interest expense
-12.23
-14.65
-13.52
-15.96
Other income
15.3
4.03
7.94
7.81
Profit before tax
108.47
68.19
74.61
19.67
Taxes
-28.31
-15.55
-21.97
-5.2
Tax rate
-26.1
-22.81
-29.45
-26.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
80.15
52.63
52.63
14.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
80.15
52.63
52.63
14.46
yoy growth (%)
52.28
0
263.85
64.22
NPM
6.53
4.55
4.84
1.92
