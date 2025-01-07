iifl-logo-icon 1
Action Construction Equipment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,485.75
(2.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:24:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,227

1,156.19

1,086.48

751.03

yoy growth (%)

6.12

6.41

44.66

17.84

Raw materials

-855.94

-794.49

-767.79

-528.6

As % of sales

69.75

68.71

70.66

70.38

Employee costs

-72.08

-85.61

-67.6

-59.03

As % of sales

5.87

7.4

6.22

7.86

Other costs

-179.62

-184.24

-158.96

-123.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.63

15.93

14.63

16.44

Operating profit

119.35

91.83

92.13

39.89

OPM

9.72

7.94

8.47

5.31

Depreciation

-13.94

-13.01

-11.93

-12.06

Interest expense

-12.23

-14.65

-13.52

-15.96

Other income

15.3

4.03

7.94

7.81

Profit before tax

108.47

68.19

74.61

19.67

Taxes

-28.31

-15.55

-21.97

-5.2

Tax rate

-26.1

-22.81

-29.45

-26.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

80.15

52.63

52.63

14.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

80.15

52.63

52.63

14.46

yoy growth (%)

52.28

0

263.85

64.22

NPM

6.53

4.55

4.84

1.92

