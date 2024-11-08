iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Action Construction Equipment Ltd Board Meeting

1,288.35
(3.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:29:56 AM

Action Const.Eq. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Copy of the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the limited review reports (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Auditors for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024. in the prescribed format are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 20247 May 2024
ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024. (b) To consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the FY 2023-24. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 21, 2024 has recommended divided @100% i.e. Rs. 2.00 per equity share of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) Re-appointment of Whole Time Director and Independent Directors of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/Nine Months ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, February 06, 2024 has, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

Action Const.Eq.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Action Construction Equipment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.