Quarterly Results Copy of the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the limited review reports (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Auditors for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024. in the prescribed format are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024. (b) To consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the FY 2023-24. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 21, 2024 has recommended divided @100% i.e. Rs. 2.00 per equity share of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) Re-appointment of Whole Time Director and Independent Directors of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

