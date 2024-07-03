Summary

Jindal SAW Limited (JSL) (erstwhile SAW Pipes Ltd) is a part of the Jindal Group was incorporated in 31st October of the year 1984 at Mathura (U.P.) and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in 28th November of the same year. The company is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of Iron & Steel Pipe products and pellets with manufacturing facilities located at three places in India, such as Kosi Kalan in UP, Nashik in Maharashtra and Mundra in Gujarat, USA, Europe and UAE (MENA). At JSL, the business operations are highly structured with four strategic business units: Large Diameter Submerged Arc Welded Line Pipes (SAW Pipes) and Seamless Pipes & Tubes, DI (Ductile Iron) Pipes and Stainless steel Seamless and Welded Pipes. Its products have application in Oil and Gas Exploration, Transportation, Power Generation, Supply of Water for Drinking, Drainage, Irrigation Purposes and Other Industrial Applications. JSL has diversified from a single product company to a multi-product company, manufacturing large diameter submerged arc pipes and spiral pipes and bends for the energy transportation sector; carbon, alloy and stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes manufactured by conical piercing process used for industrial applications; and Ductile iron (DI) pipes for water and sewage transportation. The technical collaboration agreement was made with USS Engineers and Consultants Inc (UEC), U.S.A., a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation in the incorporated y

