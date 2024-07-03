SectorSteel
Open₹286
Prev. Close₹284.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹940.29
Day's High₹288.6
Day's Low₹277.5
52 Week's High₹383.85
52 Week's Low₹189.98
Book Value₹173.8
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,835.88
P/E9.54
EPS29.82
Divi. Yield0.7
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.95
63.95
63.95
63.95
Preference Capital
34.2
34.2
0
0
Reserves
10,127.38
8,036.18
7,425.1
7,074.23
Net Worth
10,225.53
8,134.33
7,489.05
7,138.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,631.81
10,128.71
7,281.55
5,678.31
yoy growth (%)
-14.77
39.1
28.23
-7.21
Raw materials
-5,109.57
-6,276.59
-4,279.84
-3,008.47
As % of sales
59.19
61.96
58.77
52.98
Employee costs
-685.37
-656.3
-513.36
-465
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
506.77
726.42
588.39
587.47
Depreciation
-345.98
-310.37
-256.16
-229.39
Tax paid
-177.71
2.86
-194.08
-204.47
Working capital
-52.43
-76.81
713.69
-267.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.77
39.1
28.23
-7.21
Op profit growth
-27.67
30.32
8
5.89
EBIT growth
-26.64
23.76
3.73
9.27
Net profit growth
-44.64
54.08
25.38
39.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20,957.69
17,868.07
13,298.42
10,663.64
11,627.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20,957.69
17,868.07
13,298.42
10,663.64
11,627.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
168.21
192.88
152.55
209.55
109.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Savitri Devi Jindal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P R Jindal
Managing Director
Sminu Jindal
Whole-time Director
H S Chaudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil K Jain.
Group CEO & WTD
Neeraj Kumar
Joint Managing Director
Tripti Arya
Joint Managing Director
Shradha Jatia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abhiram Tayal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajit Kumar Hazarika
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjeev Shankar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Girish Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinita Jha
Independent Director
Chandra Shekhar Agrawal
Whole Time Director
Nitin Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jindal Saw Ltd
Summary
Jindal SAW Limited (JSL) (erstwhile SAW Pipes Ltd) is a part of the Jindal Group was incorporated in 31st October of the year 1984 at Mathura (U.P.) and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in 28th November of the same year. The company is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of Iron & Steel Pipe products and pellets with manufacturing facilities located at three places in India, such as Kosi Kalan in UP, Nashik in Maharashtra and Mundra in Gujarat, USA, Europe and UAE (MENA). At JSL, the business operations are highly structured with four strategic business units: Large Diameter Submerged Arc Welded Line Pipes (SAW Pipes) and Seamless Pipes & Tubes, DI (Ductile Iron) Pipes and Stainless steel Seamless and Welded Pipes. Its products have application in Oil and Gas Exploration, Transportation, Power Generation, Supply of Water for Drinking, Drainage, Irrigation Purposes and Other Industrial Applications. JSL has diversified from a single product company to a multi-product company, manufacturing large diameter submerged arc pipes and spiral pipes and bends for the energy transportation sector; carbon, alloy and stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes manufactured by conical piercing process used for industrial applications; and Ductile iron (DI) pipes for water and sewage transportation. The technical collaboration agreement was made with USS Engineers and Consultants Inc (UEC), U.S.A., a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation in the incorporated y
Read More
The Jindal Saw Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹278.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Saw Ltd is ₹17835.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Saw Ltd is 9.54 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Saw Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Saw Ltd is ₹189.98 and ₹383.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Saw Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.30%, 3 Years at 76.65%, 1 Year at 26.38%, 6 Month at 2.75%, 3 Month at -19.55% and 1 Month at -10.21%.
