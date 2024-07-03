iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Saw Ltd Share Price

278.9
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open286
  • Day's High288.6
  • 52 Wk High383.85
  • Prev. Close284.6
  • Day's Low277.5
  • 52 Wk Low 189.98
  • Turnover (lac)940.29
  • P/E9.54
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value173.8
  • EPS29.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,835.88
  • Div. Yield0.7
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jindal Saw Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

286

Prev. Close

284.6

Turnover(Lac.)

940.29

Day's High

288.6

Day's Low

277.5

52 Week's High

383.85

52 Week's Low

189.98

Book Value

173.8

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,835.88

P/E

9.54

EPS

29.82

Divi. Yield

0.7

Jindal Saw Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 May, 2024

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Jindal Saw Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2024|09:48 AM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jindal Saw Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.34%

Foreign: 25.34%

Indian: 37.93%

Non-Promoter- 20.61%

Institutions: 20.61%

Non-Institutions: 15.64%

Custodian: 0.45%

Read More
Share Price

Jindal Saw Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.95

63.95

63.95

63.95

Preference Capital

34.2

34.2

0

0

Reserves

10,127.38

8,036.18

7,425.1

7,074.23

Net Worth

10,225.53

8,134.33

7,489.05

7,138.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,631.81

10,128.71

7,281.55

5,678.31

yoy growth (%)

-14.77

39.1

28.23

-7.21

Raw materials

-5,109.57

-6,276.59

-4,279.84

-3,008.47

As % of sales

59.19

61.96

58.77

52.98

Employee costs

-685.37

-656.3

-513.36

-465

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

506.77

726.42

588.39

587.47

Depreciation

-345.98

-310.37

-256.16

-229.39

Tax paid

-177.71

2.86

-194.08

-204.47

Working capital

-52.43

-76.81

713.69

-267.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.77

39.1

28.23

-7.21

Op profit growth

-27.67

30.32

8

5.89

EBIT growth

-26.64

23.76

3.73

9.27

Net profit growth

-44.64

54.08

25.38

39.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20,957.69

17,868.07

13,298.42

10,663.64

11,627.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20,957.69

17,868.07

13,298.42

10,663.64

11,627.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

168.21

192.88

152.55

209.55

109.14

View Annually Results

Jindal Saw Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jindal Saw Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Savitri Devi Jindal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P R Jindal

Managing Director

Sminu Jindal

Whole-time Director

H S Chaudhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunil K Jain.

Group CEO & WTD

Neeraj Kumar

Joint Managing Director

Tripti Arya

Joint Managing Director

Shradha Jatia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abhiram Tayal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajit Kumar Hazarika

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjeev Shankar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Girish Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinita Jha

Independent Director

Chandra Shekhar Agrawal

Whole Time Director

Nitin Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Saw Ltd

Summary

Jindal SAW Limited (JSL) (erstwhile SAW Pipes Ltd) is a part of the Jindal Group was incorporated in 31st October of the year 1984 at Mathura (U.P.) and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in 28th November of the same year. The company is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of Iron & Steel Pipe products and pellets with manufacturing facilities located at three places in India, such as Kosi Kalan in UP, Nashik in Maharashtra and Mundra in Gujarat, USA, Europe and UAE (MENA). At JSL, the business operations are highly structured with four strategic business units: Large Diameter Submerged Arc Welded Line Pipes (SAW Pipes) and Seamless Pipes & Tubes, DI (Ductile Iron) Pipes and Stainless steel Seamless and Welded Pipes. Its products have application in Oil and Gas Exploration, Transportation, Power Generation, Supply of Water for Drinking, Drainage, Irrigation Purposes and Other Industrial Applications. JSL has diversified from a single product company to a multi-product company, manufacturing large diameter submerged arc pipes and spiral pipes and bends for the energy transportation sector; carbon, alloy and stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes manufactured by conical piercing process used for industrial applications; and Ductile iron (DI) pipes for water and sewage transportation. The technical collaboration agreement was made with USS Engineers and Consultants Inc (UEC), U.S.A., a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation in the incorporated y
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Saw Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Saw Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹278.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Saw Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Saw Ltd is ₹17835.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Saw Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Saw Ltd is 9.54 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Saw Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Saw Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Saw Ltd is ₹189.98 and ₹383.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Saw Ltd?

Jindal Saw Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.30%, 3 Years at 76.65%, 1 Year at 26.38%, 6 Month at 2.75%, 3 Month at -19.55% and 1 Month at -10.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Saw Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Saw Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.28 %
Institutions - 20.61 %
Public - 15.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Saw Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.