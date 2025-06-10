iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Jindal SAW to Invest $118 Million in UAE, Saudi Arabia for Pipe Manufacturing Expansion

10 Jun 2025 , 09:38 AM

On June 9, Jindal SAW Ltd announced that its board has cleared plans for three new overseas investments, collectively worth up to $118 million, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its footprint in the Middle East’s iron and steel industry.

The largest of the three projects involves establishing a wholly owned step-down subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for setting up a seamless pipe manufacturing unit.

The proposed facility will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tonnes, and will cater primarily to the oil and gas sector in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

Jindal SAW expects to invest up to $105 million in the Abu Dhabi unit, with a project completion timeline of around three years. In Saudi Arabia, the company will invest through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jindal Saw Holdings FZE, into two new joint ventures.

The first Saudi JV will be formed with Buhur for Investment Company LLC to establish a plant for manufacturing helically spiral welded (HSAW) pipes. Jindal SAW will hold a 51% stake in this venture, with an investment commitment of up to $10 million. The facility is expected to be completed over two years.

The second joint venture in Saudi Arabia will be with RAX United Industrial Company for the development of a ductile iron pipe manufacturing unit. This project also includes a 51% ownership stake, with a capital investment of up to $3 million. It is projected to be completed within 12 to 18 months.

All three entities involved in these projects are yet to be incorporated, and Jindal SAW will seek the necessary regulatory and governmental clearances in due course. The company confirmed that all investments will be made in cash, and are aligned with its long-term goal of enhancing operational presence in the Gulf region’s industrial supply chain.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Jindal
  • Jindal SAW Ltd
  • Middle East
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.