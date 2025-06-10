Jindal SAW to Invest $118 Million in UAE, Saudi Arabia for Pipe Manufacturing Expansion

On June 9, Jindal SAW Ltd announced that its board has cleared plans for three new overseas investments, collectively worth up to $118 million, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its footprint in the Middle East’s iron and steel industry.

The largest of the three projects involves establishing a wholly owned step-down subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for setting up a seamless pipe manufacturing unit.

The proposed facility will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tonnes, and will cater primarily to the oil and gas sector in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

Jindal SAW expects to invest up to $105 million in the Abu Dhabi unit, with a project completion timeline of around three years. In Saudi Arabia, the company will invest through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jindal Saw Holdings FZE, into two new joint ventures.

The first Saudi JV will be formed with Buhur for Investment Company LLC to establish a plant for manufacturing helically spiral welded (HSAW) pipes. Jindal SAW will hold a 51% stake in this venture, with an investment commitment of up to $10 million. The facility is expected to be completed over two years.

The second joint venture in Saudi Arabia will be with RAX United Industrial Company for the development of a ductile iron pipe manufacturing unit. This project also includes a 51% ownership stake, with a capital investment of up to $3 million. It is projected to be completed within 12 to 18 months.

All three entities involved in these projects are yet to be incorporated, and Jindal SAW will seek the necessary regulatory and governmental clearances in due course. The company confirmed that all investments will be made in cash, and are aligned with its long-term goal of enhancing operational presence in the Gulf region’s industrial supply chain.

