Independent Auditors Report

To the Members of Jindal Saw Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jindal Saw Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information and which include the financial statements of Samruddhi Employees Trust (the "Trust") for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion..

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter:

4.1 Assessment of the carrying value of investment in and loans granted to a subsidiary, Jindal ITF Limited [Refer to note 63 to the Standalone Financial Statements]

Description of Key Audit Matter:

The Company has an investment of Rs 70,242.66 lakhs and has advanced loans aggregating Rs 1,35,042.22 lakhs to its subsidiary, Jindal ITF Limited (the subsidiary) as at March 31, 2024.

The subsidiary had entered into a contract in the financial year 2015-16 with a public sector undertaking (PSU) for transporting imported coal to one of the PSUs power generating stations. The contract was for a period of seven years and the subsidiary was the sole transporter and accordingly, had made significant investments to develop the facility. The contract had a clause for compensation in case the supply was lesser than the minimum guaranteed quantity (MGQ) mentioned in the contract and had specific clauses to be adhered to by both the parties before terminating the contract.

The PSU stopped taking the supplies during the first year of operation and refused to pay compensation towards MGQ and terminated the contract subsequently. The matter was referred to arbitration where the arbitrator had awarded an interim award amounting to Rs 35,631.18 lakhs in favour of the subsidiary relating to first 2 years of MGQ which was paid by the PSU, against an equivalent amount of bank guarantee furnished by the subsidiary. Subsequently, the arbitrator issued the final order in favour of the subsidiary awarding Rs 1,89,108 lakhs plus interest and applicable taxes.

The PSU filed an appeal with Honble High Court of Delhi against the final arbitration order. The Honble High Court passed an interim order directing the PSU to pay Rs 50,000 lakhs as an interim compensation which was paid by the PSU against an equivalent amount of bank guarantee furnished by the subsidiary. Currently, the matter is under litigation and pending before the Honble High Court of Delhi. The management, in consultation with their legal counsel on the likely outcome of the case,

has assessed that the carrying amount of investments in and loans granted to the subsidiary including interest thereon, are good and recoverable.

This has been determined as a key audit matter as the investment made, and loans granted are material to the Standalone Financial Statements and the subsidiary is currently having insignificant operations. Further, the recovery of investment and loan granted depends on the ultimate recovery of the remaining compensation from the PSU by the subsidiary.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter:

We performed the following procedures:

• Understood and evaluated the design and performed testing of operating effectiveness of controls over recognition and assessment of recoverability of the investment in and the loans given to the subsidiary.

• Obtained an understanding of the matter and enquired about updates over the legal case and the proceedings that took place during the year.

• Evaluated appropriateness of the accounting policy of the Company in respect of impairment assessment of equity investments and loans given.

• Perused the contract between the subsidiary and the PSU to corroborate the matters stated in the appeal and details of the claim filed by the subsidiary with the Arbitration Tribunal and the final arbitration order issued in this regard.

• Evaluated the recoverability of the said loans and investments considering the arbitration order decided in favour of the subsidiary.

• Evaluated the opinion obtained from the Companys external legal counsel on likely outcome of the case which supports the Companys assessment about recoverability of the said loan and investment balances.

• Evaluated the appropriateness of presentation and adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Based on the procedures above, the managements assessment of the carrying value of the investment and loans in the said subsidiary was considered to be reasonable.

4.2 Appropriateness of Accounting for Business Combinations during the year [Refer to note 61 to the Standalone Financial Statements].

Description of Key Audit Matter:

During the year, the Company has acquired (i) Sathavahana Ispat Limited ("SIL") on April 26, 2023 pursuant to the resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code ("IBC") approved by the National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") vide its Order dated March 31, 2023, and (ii) two subsidiaries, namely, Jindal Quality Tubular Limited ("JQTL") and Jindal Tubular India Limited ("JTIL") and one associate, namely Jindal Fittings Limited ("JFL") with effect from April 1, 2022 pursuant to the composite scheme of amalgamation ("Scheme") approved by the NCLT vide its Order dated March 21, 2024.

The acquisition of JTIL and JQTL has been accounted for as a business combination of entities under common control, and the acquisition of JFL and SIL has been accounted for in accordance with the acquisition method as prescribed under Ind AS 103 Business Combinations and in accordance with the Scheme.

In respect of acquisition of SIL and JFL, the management engaged valuation experts ("managements experts") to determine the fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed for the purpose of allocation of the purchase price and determination of the resultant Goodwill/ Capital Reserve as on the date of acquisition.

We considered the appropriateness of accounting for the above business combinations as a key audit matter due to the following:

• Complexity of the above transactions and the related accounting treatment as per the applicable accounting standards;

• Significant management estimation and use of assumptions required in the determination of fair values of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, and the computation of the resulting Goodwill/ Capital Reserve.

. How our audit addressed the key audit matter:

We performed the following procedures:

• Understood and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over the accounting for business combinations.

• Read the resolution plan and the Scheme, as approved by the NCLT, to obtain an understanding of the business combination transactions and to assess the appropriateness of the accounting treatment.

• Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy for accounting for business combinations.

• Assessed the independence and competence of the managements experts.

• Read the valuation reports of the managements experts and with the involvement of auditors expert, assessed the appropriateness of the valuation methodology and key assumptions such as discount rate, long-term growth rates and weight average cost of capital.

• Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting treatment and disclosures made by the Company for these business combinations in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 103, and the Scheme .

Based on the above audit procedures, accounting for business combinations during the year was considered to be reasonable.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

13. The standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 have been restated from April 1, 2022 to give effect of the composite scheme of amalgamation ("Scheme") as described in Note 61.1 of the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of Jindal Quality Tubular Limited, Jindal Tubular India Limited and Jindal Fittings Limited (the transferor companies) for the year ended March 31, 2023, considered to give effect of the Scheme were audited by other auditors, who vide their respective audit reports dated April 14, 2023 issued an unmodified opinion on those financial statements. We have not audited the restated figures for the year ended March 31, 2023 and relied upon these reports furnished to us by the Management.

14. We did not audit the financial statements of the Trust included in the standalone financial statements of the Company, which constitute total assets of Rs 1,091.62 lakhs and net assets of (60.06) lakhs as at March 31, 2024, total income of Rs 130.34 lakhs, net excess of expenditure over income of (130.97) lakhs and net cash flows amounting to Rs 32.27 lakhs for the year then ended. These financial statements have been audited by other auditors whose report has been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the standalone financial statements in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the Trust, is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

16. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 16(h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the Rules").

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 16(h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2024, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 52 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has long-term contracts as at March 31, 2024 for which there are no material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except in respect of dividend amounting to Rs 97.15 lakhs which according to the information and explanation provided to us by the management, has been kept in abeyance due to legal cases [refer note 30 to the standalone financial statements];

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 50(k) (I) to the

standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 50(k) (II) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has a widely used ERP as its accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the financial year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software except (a) for modification made by certain users with specific access; and (b) that the audit trail (edit log) for certain information or data and at the database level (which records only the modified values) was enabled for a part of the year. During the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, for the period the audit trail feature was enabled. Also, refer note 47 to the standalone financial statements.

17. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 16(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jindal Saw Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 .

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Jindal Saw Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI..

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 15 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jindal Saw Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of

Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 5 to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs lakhs) Held in the name of Whether held by promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Freehold Land 1,950.00 Multiple third parties No 10-15 years Change in land use not yet approved by Government Authorities. Freehold Land 1,617.04 Sathavahana Ispat Limited No April 26, 2023 Acquired through business acquisition; change of name in the name of the Company is in process Leasehold Land 331.42 Sathavahana Ispat Limited No April 26, 2023 Acquired through business acquisition; change of name in the name of the Company is in process Leasehold Land 2,743.16 Jindal Fittings Limited No April 01, 2022 Acquired through business acquisition; change of name in the name of the Company is in process

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account. However, the Company has not filed quarterly returns or statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the banks and accordingly, we are unable to comment on such reconciliations as required by clause 3(ii) (b).

iii. (a) The Company has made investment in one company, granted unsecured loans to 346 employees and stood guarantee to one subsidiary company. The Company during the year has not granted any secured loans or advances in nature of loans or provided security to any parties during the year. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees to a subsidiary and to parties other than subsidiaries and joint ventures are as per the table given below:

Guarantees (Rs in Lakhs) Loans (Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiary 19,303.98 - - Others - 715.16 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above - Subsidiary 19,303.98 - - Others - 497.68

(Also refer note 50(n) to the financial statements)

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments/guarantees/loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted/ investments were made/guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company, except for the following instances, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

Name of the entity Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Due Date Extent of delay Remarks (if any) Vista Mining Pvt. Ltd. Monthly installments due on various dates Last day of every month Loan amounting Rs 1,227.81 lakhs (fully provided in earlier years), written off during the year

In respect of the following loans (also refer note 18), no schedule for repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. Therefore, in the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

Name of the entity Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Due Date Remarks (if any) Jindal ITF Limited 1,35,042.22 Payable on demand Refer note 63 to the financial statements Ralael Holdings Limited 4,666.08 Payable on demand Fully provided in the financial statements

(d) In respect of the loans/advances in nature of loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days as at March 31, 2024.

(e) There were no loans /advances in nature of loans which fell due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

(f) There were no loans/ advances in nature of loans which were granted during the year, including to promoters/ related parties that were repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made and guarantees provided by it and there were no securities provided under aforesaid section. The Company has not provided any loans/guarantees/security and made any investments to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act.

v. During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified, with regard to the deposits accepted from the public and transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund in earlier years. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits, the question of our commenting on whether the same has been complied with or not does not arise.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii (a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, labour welfare fund, income tax, duty of customs, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer note 52 (iv) to the financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund.

(b) There are no statutory dues of employees state insurance and labour welfare fund which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates** Forum where the dispute is pending Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 538.00 2008-09 High Court of Gujarat, Ahmedabad Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 174.67 2014-15 CESTAT, Mumbai Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise 161.43 2007-08 to 2009-10 High Court of Gujarat, Ahmedabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise 2.00 2009-10 CESTAT, Mumbai Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise 65.95 February 2010 to March 2012 Deputy Commissioner, Nashik Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise 876.61 March 2011 to March 2013 High Court of Gujarat, Ahmedabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise 610.38 2008-09 to 2009-10 Commissioner (Appeals), Rajkot Central Excise Act 1944 Excise 103.36 2011-2015 CESTAT, Bangalore Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise 6.35 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals), Bellary Bombay Stamp Duty, 1958 Stamp Duty 1.20 2013-14 High Court of Gujarat, Ahmedabad Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates** Forum where the dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 70.27 December 2012 to February 2014 CESTAT Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 165.41 2012-13 to 2015-16 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 5.65 2007-08 Commissioner (Appeals), Lucknow Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 3.13 2008-09 CESTAT, Mumbai Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2.82 2008-09 CESTAT, Mumbai Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 1.98 2012-13 & 2015-16 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 1.40 2013-14 & 2015-16 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.10 2012-13 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 10.09 2013-14 & 2014-15 Assistant Commissioner, Nashik Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.16 2012-13 to 2015-16 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 20.37 2015-16 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.39 2015-16 CESTAT, Ahmedabad VAT Act, UP 2008 Sales Tax 17.50 1996-97 High Court of Allahabad VAT Act, UP 2008 Sales Tax 2.40 2004-05 High Court of Allahabad VAT Act, UP 2008 Sales Tax 1.42 1991-92 High Court of Allahabad VAT Act, UP 2008 Sales Tax 3.12 1995-96 High Court of Allahabad VAT Act, Andhra Pradesh Sales Tax 1.09 2010-11 Assistant Commissioner, Peddapuram Gujarat VAT Act VAT 38.79 2012-13 Commercial Tax, Tribunal, Ahmedabad Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 VAT 87.72 2012-13 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal, Mumbai AP VAT Act, 2005 & CST Act, 1956 Sales Tax 402.51 2010-11 to 2016-2017 AP VAT Appellate Tribunal, Visakhapatnam & High Court Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka VAT Act, 2003 & CST Act, 1956 Sales Tax 0.77 2016-17 The Commercial Tax Officer, Bellary, Karnataka Karnataka VAT Act, 2003 & CST Act, 1956 Sales Tax 4.95 May 2017 to October 2017 The Commercial Tax Officer, Bellary, Karnataka Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 2.20 2017-18 High Court of Rajasthan Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 267.49 2017-18 Additional Commissioner (A), SGST, Ajmer, Rajasthan Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 160.24 2021-22 Dy. Commissioner (A), Rajkot, Gujarat Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 41.35 2022-23 Dy. Commissioner (A), Rajkot, Gujarat Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 4,369.70 2017-18 Joint Commissioner (Appeals), State Tax, Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 5,539.92 2018-19 Add. Commissioner (Appeal) of SGST, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 7.47 2017-18 & 2018-19 Dy. Commissioner (Appeal) of CGST, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 1,537.32 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeal), Davanagre, Karnataka Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 457.19 2017-18 Additional Commissioner of Taxes (Appeal), Karnataka Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates** Forum where the dispute is pending Employees Provident and Miscellaneous Fund Act, 1952 Provident Fund 74.41 April 2012 to December 2015 EPF Appellate Tribunal/ CGIT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 26.91 1994-95 High Court of Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 8.11 2004-05 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 176.79 2007-08 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 130.56 2008-09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 363.73 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 325.05 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 582.12 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 8.63 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals (CIT-A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 576.42 2015-16 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11,726.57 2016-17 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 654.62 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals (CIT-A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 10.06 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals (CIT-A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 325.63 2018-19 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 96.05 2021-22 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 117.72 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals (CIT-A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11,458.82 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020 -21 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals (CIT-A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 143.04 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals (CIT-A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 601.87 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals (CIT-A)

* Amounts reported above are net of payments made

** In respect of Income Tax, the period refers to the Assessment Year.

viii. There is no income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, the term loan has been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained. (Also, refer note 23 and 28 to the financial statements).

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(xi) (b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has received a whistle-blower complaint during the year, which has been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting under this clause.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer note 50(h) to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, therefore, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.