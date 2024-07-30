iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Saw Ltd Shareholding Pattern

255.8
(-1.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Jindal Saw Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

25.34%

25.34%

25.34%

25.34%

25.34%

Indian

37.93%

37.93%

37.92%

37.91%

37.91%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

20.61%

18.93%

17.65%

17.49%

19.37%

Non-Institutions

15.64%

17.32%

18.59%

18.66%

16.78%

Total Non-Promoter

36.26%

36.25%

36.24%

36.16%

36.16%

Custodian

0.45%

0.46%

0.48%

0.57%

0.58%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.34%

Foreign: 25.34%

Indian: 37.93%

Non-Promoter- 20.61%

Institutions: 20.61%

Non-Institutions: 15.64%

Custodian: 0.45%

Jindal Saw: Related NEWS

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

30 Jul 2024|09:48 AM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Read More

