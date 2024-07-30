Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
25.34%
25.34%
25.34%
25.34%
25.34%
Indian
37.93%
37.93%
37.92%
37.91%
37.91%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
20.61%
18.93%
17.65%
17.49%
19.37%
Non-Institutions
15.64%
17.32%
18.59%
18.66%
16.78%
Total Non-Promoter
36.26%
36.25%
36.24%
36.16%
36.16%
Custodian
0.45%
0.46%
0.48%
0.57%
0.58%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
