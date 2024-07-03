Jindal Saw Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5,571.92
4,939.08
5,425.16
5,656.09
5,466.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,571.92
4,939.08
5,425.16
5,656.09
5,466.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.17
50.96
69.23
40.3
22.25
Total Income
5,609.09
4,990.04
5,494.39
5,696.39
5,488.47
Total Expenditure
4,657.81
4,099.52
4,504.85
4,668.21
4,662.72
PBIDT
951.28
890.52
989.54
1,028.18
825.75
Interest
157.63
154.19
174.42
181.61
188.96
PBDT
793.65
736.33
815.12
846.57
636.79
Depreciation
150.69
148.1
148.61
146.8
141.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
163.72
177.61
162.05
48.97
9.39
Deferred Tax
3.93
-5.81
24.09
138.37
130.62
Reported Profit After Tax
475.31
416.43
480.37
512.43
355.77
Minority Interest After NP
-24.3
-24.63
-21.8
-20.78
-21.27
Net Profit after Minority Interest
499.61
441.06
502.17
533.21
377.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
499.61
441.06
502.17
533.21
377.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.75
13.86
15.79
16.72
11.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
63.95
63.95
63.95
63.95
63.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.07
18.03
18.23
18.17
15.1
PBDTM(%)
14.24
14.9
15.02
14.96
11.64
PATM(%)
8.53
8.43
8.85
9.05
6.5
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
