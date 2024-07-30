iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Saw Ltd Balance Sheet

255.8
(-1.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.95

63.95

63.95

63.95

Preference Capital

34.2

34.2

0

0

Reserves

10,127.38

8,036.18

7,425.1

7,074.23

Net Worth

10,225.53

8,134.33

7,489.05

7,138.18

Minority Interest

Debt

3,893.41

3,296.59

4,343.43

3,726.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

945.13

736.79

608.2

504.34

Total Liabilities

15,064.07

12,167.71

12,440.68

11,369.2

Fixed Assets

7,879.15

6,164.74

6,019.44

6,070.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,182.13

1,121.79

1,024.96

715.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

77.46

76.91

0

0

Networking Capital

5,327.68

4,740.78

4,879.57

4,096.27

Inventories

3,970.37

3,351.19

3,071.49

2,454.15

Inventory Days

103.77

Sundry Debtors

2,927

3,148.54

1,443.57

1,730.88

Debtor Days

73.19

Other Current Assets

2,192.8

2,298.77

2,484.5

2,477.35

Sundry Creditors

-2,869.67

-2,871.93

-1,373.31

-1,729.52

Creditor Days

73.13

Other Current Liabilities

-892.82

-1,185.79

-746.68

-836.59

Cash

597.65

63.48

516.71

486.62

Total Assets

15,064.07

12,167.7

12,440.68

11,369.19

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

