Jindal Saw Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.95
63.95
63.95
63.95
Preference Capital
34.2
34.2
0
0
Reserves
10,127.38
8,036.18
7,425.1
7,074.23
Net Worth
10,225.53
8,134.33
7,489.05
7,138.18
Minority Interest
Debt
3,893.41
3,296.59
4,343.43
3,726.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
945.13
736.79
608.2
504.34
Total Liabilities
15,064.07
12,167.71
12,440.68
11,369.2
Fixed Assets
7,879.15
6,164.74
6,019.44
6,070.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,182.13
1,121.79
1,024.96
715.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
77.46
76.91
0
0
Networking Capital
5,327.68
4,740.78
4,879.57
4,096.27
Inventories
3,970.37
3,351.19
3,071.49
2,454.15
Inventory Days
103.77
Sundry Debtors
2,927
3,148.54
1,443.57
1,730.88
Debtor Days
73.19
Other Current Assets
2,192.8
2,298.77
2,484.5
2,477.35
Sundry Creditors
-2,869.67
-2,871.93
-1,373.31
-1,729.52
Creditor Days
73.13
Other Current Liabilities
-892.82
-1,185.79
-746.68
-836.59
Cash
597.65
63.48
516.71
486.62
Total Assets
15,064.07
12,167.7
12,440.68
11,369.19
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
