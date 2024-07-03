Jindal Saw Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20,957.69
17,868.07
13,298.42
10,663.64
11,627.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20,957.69
17,868.07
13,298.42
10,663.64
11,627.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
168.21
192.88
152.55
209.55
109.14
Total Income
21,125.9
18,060.95
13,450.97
10,873.19
11,736.18
Total Expenditure
17,637.55
16,229.16
11,896.39
9,422.25
10,228.06
PBIDT
3,488.35
1,831.79
1,554.58
1,450.94
1,508.12
Interest
704.69
641.97
460.12
492.79
619.85
PBDT
2,783.66
1,189.82
1,094.46
958.15
888.27
Depreciation
567.99
470.33
472.99
458.87
421.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
226.95
140.75
247.93
174.23
275.11
Deferred Tax
395.85
126.95
-2.34
-2.68
-269.77
Reported Profit After Tax
1,592.87
451.79
375.88
327.73
461.26
Minority Interest After NP
-84.16
-192.16
-35.87
8.9
-93.48
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,677.03
643.95
411.75
318.83
554.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-15.72
0
0
-45.98
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,677.03
659.67
411.75
318.83
600.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
52.75
19.91
12.96
10.02
17.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
150
100
100
100
Equity
63.95
63.95
63.95
63.95
63.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.64
10.25
11.68
13.6
12.97
PBDTM(%)
13.28
6.65
8.23
8.98
7.63
PATM(%)
7.6
2.52
2.82
3.07
3.96
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
