Jindal Saw Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
506.77
726.42
588.39
587.47
Depreciation
-345.98
-310.37
-256.16
-229.39
Tax paid
-177.71
2.86
-194.08
-204.47
Working capital
-52.43
-76.81
713.69
-267.52
Other operating items
Operating
-69.36
342.08
851.83
-113.9
Capital expenditure
247.92
881.74
65.71
248.21
Free cash flow
178.55
1,223.82
917.54
134.31
Equity raised
13,543.76
12,053.21
11,001.56
10,467.98
Investing
77.75
-10.42
57.14
-83.92
Financing
758.2
996.64
1,565.87
1,273.16
Dividends paid
0
0
38.37
31.97
Net in cash
14,558.26
14,263.25
13,580.48
11,823.5
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
