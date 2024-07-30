iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Saw Ltd Cash Flow Statement

267.4
(-6.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Jindal Saw FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

506.77

726.42

588.39

587.47

Depreciation

-345.98

-310.37

-256.16

-229.39

Tax paid

-177.71

2.86

-194.08

-204.47

Working capital

-52.43

-76.81

713.69

-267.52

Other operating items

Operating

-69.36

342.08

851.83

-113.9

Capital expenditure

247.92

881.74

65.71

248.21

Free cash flow

178.55

1,223.82

917.54

134.31

Equity raised

13,543.76

12,053.21

11,001.56

10,467.98

Investing

77.75

-10.42

57.14

-83.92

Financing

758.2

996.64

1,565.87

1,273.16

Dividends paid

0

0

38.37

31.97

Net in cash

14,558.26

14,263.25

13,580.48

11,823.5

Jindal Saw : related Articles

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

30 Jul 2024|09:48 AM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Read More

