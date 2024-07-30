iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Saw Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

270.6
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:14:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,631.81

10,128.71

7,281.55

5,678.31

yoy growth (%)

-14.77

39.1

28.23

-7.21

Raw materials

-5,109.57

-6,276.59

-4,279.84

-3,008.47

As % of sales

59.19

61.96

58.77

52.98

Employee costs

-685.37

-656.3

-513.36

-465

As % of sales

7.94

6.47

7.05

8.18

Other costs

-1,857.78

-1,842.16

-1,449.64

-1,243.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.52

18.18

19.9

21.89

Operating profit

979.08

1,353.65

1,038.7

961.7

OPM

11.34

13.36

14.26

16.93

Depreciation

-345.98

-310.37

-256.16

-229.39

Interest expense

-404.31

-515.57

-415.1

-379.86

Other income

277.98

198.72

220.96

235.04

Profit before tax

506.77

726.42

588.39

587.47

Taxes

-177.71

2.86

-194.08

-204.47

Tax rate

-35.06

0.39

-32.98

-34.8

Minorities and other

0

0

-8.51

-78.36

Adj. profit

329.05

729.28

385.79

304.64

Exceptional items

0

-134.83

0

3.05

Net profit

329.05

594.45

385.79

307.7

yoy growth (%)

-44.64

54.08

25.38

39.02

NPM

3.81

5.86

5.29

5.41

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

30 Jul 2024|09:48 AM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

