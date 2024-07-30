Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,631.81
10,128.71
7,281.55
5,678.31
yoy growth (%)
-14.77
39.1
28.23
-7.21
Raw materials
-5,109.57
-6,276.59
-4,279.84
-3,008.47
As % of sales
59.19
61.96
58.77
52.98
Employee costs
-685.37
-656.3
-513.36
-465
As % of sales
7.94
6.47
7.05
8.18
Other costs
-1,857.78
-1,842.16
-1,449.64
-1,243.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.52
18.18
19.9
21.89
Operating profit
979.08
1,353.65
1,038.7
961.7
OPM
11.34
13.36
14.26
16.93
Depreciation
-345.98
-310.37
-256.16
-229.39
Interest expense
-404.31
-515.57
-415.1
-379.86
Other income
277.98
198.72
220.96
235.04
Profit before tax
506.77
726.42
588.39
587.47
Taxes
-177.71
2.86
-194.08
-204.47
Tax rate
-35.06
0.39
-32.98
-34.8
Minorities and other
0
0
-8.51
-78.36
Adj. profit
329.05
729.28
385.79
304.64
Exceptional items
0
-134.83
0
3.05
Net profit
329.05
594.45
385.79
307.7
yoy growth (%)
-44.64
54.08
25.38
39.02
NPM
3.81
5.86
5.29
5.41
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
