JINDAL SAW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for alteration in the equity share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up into face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Trading Window shall remain closed from 7th August 2024 to 16th August 2024 (i.e. up to 48 hours from the time of disclosure of above information to the Stock Exchanges JINDAL SAW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is with reference to our earlier letter dated 07th August, 2024 on the captioned subject. We wish to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has been rescheduled for Friday, 23th August 2024 at New Delhi, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for alteration in the equity share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up into face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid up. Further, as informed vide letter dated 07th August, 2024, pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed and will reopen on 26th August, 2024 (i.e. up to 48 hours from the time of disclosure of above information to the Stock Exchanges). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., 23rd August, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders, approved:- 1. The proposal for alteration in the equity share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up into face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid up. 2. The alteration in the Capital Clause (i.e. Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company consequent to the sub-division/split of existing equity shares as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)