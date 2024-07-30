|Purpose
|JINDAL SAW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting to be held on 18th October 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial results for September 2024 quarter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|JINDAL SAW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for alteration in the equity share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up into face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Trading Window shall remain closed from 7th August 2024 to 16th August 2024 (i.e. up to 48 hours from the time of disclosure of above information to the Stock Exchanges JINDAL SAW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is with reference to our earlier letter dated 07th August, 2024 on the captioned subject. We wish to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has been rescheduled for Friday, 23th August 2024 at New Delhi, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for alteration in the equity share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up into face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid up. Further, as informed vide letter dated 07th August, 2024, pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed and will reopen on 26th August, 2024 (i.e. up to 48 hours from the time of disclosure of above information to the Stock Exchanges). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., 23rd August, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders, approved:- 1. The proposal for alteration in the equity share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up into face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid up. 2. The alteration in the Capital Clause (i.e. Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company consequent to the sub-division/split of existing equity shares as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|JINDAL SAW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|JINDAL SAW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the 4th quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 ; (ii) the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 ; and (iii) to recommend the payment of dividend to the shareholders for the year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Trading Window shall remain closed up to 48 hours from the disclosure of above Financial Results as intimated through our letter dated 27th March 2024. as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|the disclosure of sale of subsidiary is attached.
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
