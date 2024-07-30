as per attachment This is to inform you that 39th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 18th June, 2024 at 12.30 pm through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business as per the notice to be sent to the shareholders. Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)