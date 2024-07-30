iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Saw Ltd AGM

244.95
(1.89%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Jindal Saw CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Jun 20247 May 2024
as per attachment This is to inform you that 39th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 18th June, 2024 at 12.30 pm through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business as per the notice to be sent to the shareholders. Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)

Jindal Saw: Related News

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

30 Jul 2024|09:48 AM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

