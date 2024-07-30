|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 Oct 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|as attached This is to inform you that an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Friday 06th December, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at A-1, UPSIDC, Industrial Area, Nandgaon Road, Kosi Kalan, Mathura, U.P. - 281403 to transact the business as per the Notice to be sent to the shareholders. Proceedings of EGM held today on 6th December, 2024 at registered office. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024) as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024) Minutes of EGM held on 6th December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 20.12.2024)
|EGM
|29 Jul 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|EGM 18/10/2024 as attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) EGM 23/09/2024 (Revised) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 28.08.2024) as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) The scrutinizer report for the EGM held on 23rd September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Minutes of the EGM held on 23rd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
