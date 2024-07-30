as attached This is to inform you that an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Friday 06th December, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at A-1, UPSIDC, Industrial Area, Nandgaon Road, Kosi Kalan, Mathura, U.P. - 281403 to transact the business as per the Notice to be sent to the shareholders. Proceedings of EGM held today on 6th December, 2024 at registered office. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024) as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024) Minutes of EGM held on 6th December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 20.12.2024)