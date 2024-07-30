|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|29 Oct 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Register Of Member And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Will Remain Closed From 30Th November, 2024 To 06Th December, 2024, For Taking Record Of The Members Of The Company For The Purpose Of EGM.
|BookCloser
|29 Jul 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|as attached 17/09/2024TO 23/09/2024 (Revised) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 28.08.2024)
|BookCloser
|7 May 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|as per attachment
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.