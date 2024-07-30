iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Saw Ltd Split

258.2
(-0.04%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Jindal Saw CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split23 Aug 20249 Oct 20249 Oct 202421
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., 23rd August, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders, approved:- 1. The proposal for alteration in the equity share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up into face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid up. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JINDAL SAW LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JINDAL SAW LTD. (500378) RECORD DATE 09/10/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 09/10/2024 DR-732/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE324A01024 of Rs.2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.06.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Jindal Saw Limited (JINDALSAW) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 09, 2024. New ISIN INE324A01032 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 2/- to Re. 1/- For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 04.10.2024)

Jindal Saw: Related News

Jindal Saw posts 67% profit surge in Q1 FY24

30 Jul 2024|09:48 AM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

