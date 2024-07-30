|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|-
|4
|200
|Final
|This is with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A of the Listing Regulations, subject to the approval of members, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. as per attachment
The company's revenue from operations rose by 12%, amounting to ₹4,939 Crore, compared to ₹4,410 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
