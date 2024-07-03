SectorRealty
Open₹1,550
Prev. Close₹1,545.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,719.46
Day's High₹1,550
Day's Low₹1,462.7
52 Week's High₹2,160.79
52 Week's Low₹1,091.1
Book Value₹252.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,035.76
P/E250.95
EPS6.16
Divi. Yield0.19
Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94.85
94.85
94.85
94.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,263.08
2,246.22
2,183.38
2,192.23
Net Worth
2,357.93
2,341.07
2,278.23
2,287.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,714.09
2,096.69
3,755.84
2,597.48
yoy growth (%)
29.44
-44.17
44.59
19.42
Raw materials
76.35
152.11
16.25
-253.66
As % of sales
2.81
7.25
0.43
9.76
Employee costs
-229.44
-177.12
-246.41
-198.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
152.66
74.66
441.07
282.41
Depreciation
-68.04
-75.49
-67.35
-50.39
Tax paid
-39.8
-9.12
-151.59
-88.47
Working capital
-393.74
-239.33
29.42
188.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.44
-44.17
44.59
19.42
Op profit growth
35.22
-42.93
130.91
20.61
EBIT growth
35.4
-41.61
133.48
28.01
Net profit growth
72.19
-77.35
49.26
38.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,096.95
3,310.11
2,561.3
2,109.8
3,753.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,096.95
3,310.11
2,561.3
2,109.8
3,753.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
120.94
92.32
84
80.6
71.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Ravi PNC Menon
Independent Director
Anup Shah
Independent Director
R V S Rao
Independent Director
Srivathsala Kanchi Nandagopal
Managing Director
Jagdish Nangeneni
Independent Director
Raman Mangalorkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
BIJAN KUMAR DASH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sobha Limited (SL), formerly known as Sobha Developers Limited (SDL), was incorporated on August 7th, 1995, led by the Promoter, Mr. PNC Menon. The Company is a leading real estate developer engaged in the business of real estate construction, development, sale, management & operation of all or any part of townships, housing projects, commercial premises and other related activities. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing activities related to interiors, glazing and metal works and concrete products, which also provides backward integration to Sobhas turnkey projects. As of September 1997, SDL had launched first residential project under the name of Sobha Sapphire in Bangalore and also launched first plot development under the name of Harisree Garden in Coimbatore. The Company obtained an ISO 9001 (1994 series) certification in July of the year 1998. After two years from the projects started, in September of the year 1999, the first residential project Sobha Sapphire in Bangalore was completed and handed over. During December of the same year 1999 SDL had commenced the construction of first contractual project, the Corporate Block for Infosys Technologies Limited, Bangalore. Within the year, in September 2000, the company completed and handover the Corporate Block for Infosys Technologies Limited, Bangalore. In November of the same year 2000, the company had started construction of first contractual project outside Bangalore for Infosys Technologies Limited, Mysore. SDL
The Sobha Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1479.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sobha Ltd is ₹14035.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sobha Ltd is 250.95 and 4.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sobha Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sobha Ltd is ₹1091.1 and ₹2160.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sobha Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.47%, 3 Years at 21.41%, 1 Year at 41.85%, 6 Month at -20.60%, 3 Month at -15.20% and 1 Month at -8.67%.
