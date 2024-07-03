Summary

Sobha Limited (SL), formerly known as Sobha Developers Limited (SDL), was incorporated on August 7th, 1995, led by the Promoter, Mr. PNC Menon. The Company is a leading real estate developer engaged in the business of real estate construction, development, sale, management & operation of all or any part of townships, housing projects, commercial premises and other related activities. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing activities related to interiors, glazing and metal works and concrete products, which also provides backward integration to Sobhas turnkey projects. As of September 1997, SDL had launched first residential project under the name of Sobha Sapphire in Bangalore and also launched first plot development under the name of Harisree Garden in Coimbatore. The Company obtained an ISO 9001 (1994 series) certification in July of the year 1998. After two years from the projects started, in September of the year 1999, the first residential project Sobha Sapphire in Bangalore was completed and handed over. During December of the same year 1999 SDL had commenced the construction of first contractual project, the Corporate Block for Infosys Technologies Limited, Bangalore. Within the year, in September 2000, the company completed and handover the Corporate Block for Infosys Technologies Limited, Bangalore. In November of the same year 2000, the company had started construction of first contractual project outside Bangalore for Infosys Technologies Limited, Mysore. SDL

