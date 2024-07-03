iifl-logo-icon 1
Sobha Ltd Share Price

1,479.85
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,550
  • Day's High1,550
  • 52 Wk High2,160.79
  • Prev. Close1,545.65
  • Day's Low1,462.7
  • 52 Wk Low 1,091.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,719.46
  • P/E250.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value252.26
  • EPS6.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,035.76
  • Div. Yield0.19
Sobha Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,550

Prev. Close

1,545.65

Turnover(Lac.)

2,719.46

Day's High

1,550

Day's Low

1,462.7

52 Week's High

2,160.79

52 Week's Low

1,091.1

Book Value

252.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,035.76

P/E

250.95

EPS

6.16

Divi. Yield

0.19

Sobha Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Sobha Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

8 Oct 2024|02:23 PM

Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.

Sobha Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:25 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.72%

Foreign: 52.72%

Indian: 0.04%

Non-Promoter- 34.35%

Institutions: 34.35%

Non-Institutions: 12.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sobha Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

94.85

94.85

94.85

94.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,263.08

2,246.22

2,183.38

2,192.23

Net Worth

2,357.93

2,341.07

2,278.23

2,287.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,714.09

2,096.69

3,755.84

2,597.48

yoy growth (%)

29.44

-44.17

44.59

19.42

Raw materials

76.35

152.11

16.25

-253.66

As % of sales

2.81

7.25

0.43

9.76

Employee costs

-229.44

-177.12

-246.41

-198.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

152.66

74.66

441.07

282.41

Depreciation

-68.04

-75.49

-67.35

-50.39

Tax paid

-39.8

-9.12

-151.59

-88.47

Working capital

-393.74

-239.33

29.42

188.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.44

-44.17

44.59

19.42

Op profit growth

35.22

-42.93

130.91

20.61

EBIT growth

35.4

-41.61

133.48

28.01

Net profit growth

72.19

-77.35

49.26

38.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,096.95

3,310.11

2,561.3

2,109.8

3,753.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,096.95

3,310.11

2,561.3

2,109.8

3,753.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

120.94

92.32

84

80.6

71.8

Sobha Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sobha Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Ravi PNC Menon

Independent Director

Anup Shah

Independent Director

R V S Rao

Independent Director

Srivathsala Kanchi Nandagopal

Managing Director

Jagdish Nangeneni

Independent Director

Raman Mangalorkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

BIJAN KUMAR DASH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sobha Ltd

Summary

Sobha Limited (SL), formerly known as Sobha Developers Limited (SDL), was incorporated on August 7th, 1995, led by the Promoter, Mr. PNC Menon. The Company is a leading real estate developer engaged in the business of real estate construction, development, sale, management & operation of all or any part of townships, housing projects, commercial premises and other related activities. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing activities related to interiors, glazing and metal works and concrete products, which also provides backward integration to Sobhas turnkey projects. As of September 1997, SDL had launched first residential project under the name of Sobha Sapphire in Bangalore and also launched first plot development under the name of Harisree Garden in Coimbatore. The Company obtained an ISO 9001 (1994 series) certification in July of the year 1998. After two years from the projects started, in September of the year 1999, the first residential project Sobha Sapphire in Bangalore was completed and handed over. During December of the same year 1999 SDL had commenced the construction of first contractual project, the Corporate Block for Infosys Technologies Limited, Bangalore. Within the year, in September 2000, the company completed and handover the Corporate Block for Infosys Technologies Limited, Bangalore. In November of the same year 2000, the company had started construction of first contractual project outside Bangalore for Infosys Technologies Limited, Mysore. SDL
Company FAQs

What is the Sobha Ltd share price today?

The Sobha Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1479.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sobha Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sobha Ltd is ₹14035.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sobha Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sobha Ltd is 250.95 and 4.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sobha Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sobha Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sobha Ltd is ₹1091.1 and ₹2160.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sobha Ltd?

Sobha Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.47%, 3 Years at 21.41%, 1 Year at 41.85%, 6 Month at -20.60%, 3 Month at -15.20% and 1 Month at -8.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sobha Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sobha Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.77 %
Institutions - 34.36 %
Public - 12.87 %

