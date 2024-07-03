Sobha Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,573.98
1,447.8
1,649.15
2,078.09
1,232.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,573.98
1,447.8
1,649.15
2,078.09
1,232.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.16
57.2
63.73
60.06
32.26
Total Income
1,635.15
1,505
1,712.88
2,138.14
1,264.29
Total Expenditure
1,440.95
1,311.6
1,508.33
1,873.62
1,066.98
PBIDT
194.19
193.4
204.56
264.53
197.31
Interest
103.29
120.49
125.01
127.12
121.9
PBDT
90.9
72.9
79.54
137.4
75.41
Depreciation
43.58
40.63
37.59
35.32
32.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
60.43
87.26
38.47
26.58
9.47
Deferred Tax
-45.25
-77.1
-23.51
-4.85
9.57
Reported Profit After Tax
32.15
22.11
27
80.35
23.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
32.15
22.11
27
80.35
23.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
32.15
22.11
27
80.35
23.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.3
2.33
2.85
8.47
2.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
100.9
94.85
94.85
94.85
94.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.33
13.35
12.4
12.72
16.01
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.04
1.52
1.63
3.86
1.93
Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.Read More
