|Sep-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
52.72%
52.72%
52.23%
52.23%
52.23%
Indian
0.04%
0.04%
0.04%
0.04%
0.04%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
34.35%
29.98%
30.07%
29.42%
28.35%
Non-Institutions
12.86%
17.24%
17.64%
18.29%
19.36%
Total Non-Promoter
47.22%
47.22%
47.71%
47.71%
47.71%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.Read More
