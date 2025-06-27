Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd, one of India’s prominent real estate developers, is making its debut in Greater Noida with a luxury housing project expected to see an investment of nearly ₹800 crore. The project is called SOBHA Aurum, and the company has already received all the necessary clearances to move forward with construction.

Planned across 3.46 acres, the project will include 420 premium apartments, covering a total built-up area of roughly 9.3 lakh square feet. While Sobha hasn’t officially disclosed the development cost, people familiar with the matter estimate the total investment at around ₹800 crore.

Apartments are being offered at a base price of approximately ₹14,000 per square foot. Depending on size and layout, prices will range between ₹1 crore and ₹3.5 crore. The land parcel itself was acquired through an auction for close to ₹160 crore, according to sources.

Sobha is already active in the Delhi-NCR market with several projects in Gurugram, including the Sobha International City on the Dwarka Expressway. This marks Sobha’s first project in Greater Noida and its fifth overall in the Delhi-NCR region.

Speaking about the expansion, Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director of Sobha Ltd., said the entry into Greater Noida is an important milestone for the brand. He emphasized the company’s three-decade-long foundation built on quality and trust. Nangineni also said the firm aims to raise the bar for luxury housing in this part of NCR and sees strong potential in the Greater Noida market.

Since its inception, Sobha has completed around 145 million sq. ft. of real estate development across India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com