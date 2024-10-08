iifl-logo-icon 1
Sobha Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,513.35
(2.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,714.09

2,096.69

3,755.84

2,597.48

yoy growth (%)

29.44

-44.17

44.59

19.42

Raw materials

76.35

152.11

16.25

-253.66

As % of sales

2.81

7.25

0.43

9.76

Employee costs

-229.44

-177.12

-246.41

-198.48

As % of sales

8.45

8.44

6.56

7.64

Other costs

-1,706.84

-1,440.01

-2,418.66

-1,665.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.88

68.68

64.39

64.13

Operating profit

854.16

631.66

1,107.01

479.4

OPM

31.47

30.12

29.47

18.45

Depreciation

-68.04

-75.49

-67.35

-50.39

Interest expense

-728.32

-575.95

-673.22

-194.83

Other income

94.86

94.45

74.64

48.23

Profit before tax

152.66

74.66

441.07

282.41

Taxes

-39.8

-9.12

-151.59

-88.47

Tax rate

-26.07

-12.22

-34.37

-31.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

112.85

65.53

289.47

193.94

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

112.85

65.53

289.47

193.94

yoy growth (%)

72.19

-77.35

49.26

38.31

NPM

4.15

3.12

7.7

7.46


