|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,714.09
2,096.69
3,755.84
2,597.48
yoy growth (%)
29.44
-44.17
44.59
19.42
Raw materials
76.35
152.11
16.25
-253.66
As % of sales
2.81
7.25
0.43
9.76
Employee costs
-229.44
-177.12
-246.41
-198.48
As % of sales
8.45
8.44
6.56
7.64
Other costs
-1,706.84
-1,440.01
-2,418.66
-1,665.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.88
68.68
64.39
64.13
Operating profit
854.16
631.66
1,107.01
479.4
OPM
31.47
30.12
29.47
18.45
Depreciation
-68.04
-75.49
-67.35
-50.39
Interest expense
-728.32
-575.95
-673.22
-194.83
Other income
94.86
94.45
74.64
48.23
Profit before tax
152.66
74.66
441.07
282.41
Taxes
-39.8
-9.12
-151.59
-88.47
Tax rate
-26.07
-12.22
-34.37
-31.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
112.85
65.53
289.47
193.94
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
112.85
65.53
289.47
193.94
yoy growth (%)
72.19
-77.35
49.26
38.31
NPM
4.15
3.12
7.7
7.46
Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.Read More
