Sobha Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94.85
94.85
94.85
94.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,263.08
2,246.22
2,183.38
2,192.23
Net Worth
2,357.93
2,341.07
2,278.23
2,287.08
Minority Interest
Debt
1,884.88
1,962.72
2,456.5
2,942.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
19.7
6.06
25.87
Total Liabilities
4,242.81
4,323.49
4,740.79
5,255.13
Fixed Assets
582.34
528.86
474.37
528.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
467.51
452.13
439.85
397.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
111.39
33.58
24.98
0
Networking Capital
2,426.77
2,868.43
3,628.55
4,132.4
Inventories
8,848.51
8,286.69
7,283.04
6,751.53
Inventory Days
979.44
1,175.32
Sundry Debtors
197.59
209.76
350.21
193.5
Debtor Days
47.09
33.68
Other Current Assets
2,324.56
2,200.17
2,373.76
2,686.35
Sundry Creditors
-861.95
-909.14
-560.02
-736.07
Creditor Days
75.31
128.13
Other Current Liabilities
-8,081.94
-6,919.05
-5,818.44
-4,762.91
Cash
654.8
440.48
173.04
196.55
Total Assets
4,242.81
4,323.48
4,740.79
5,255.12
Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.