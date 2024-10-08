iifl-logo-icon 1
Sobha Ltd Balance Sheet

1,308.6
(-4.54%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:19:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

94.85

94.85

94.85

94.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,263.08

2,246.22

2,183.38

2,192.23

Net Worth

2,357.93

2,341.07

2,278.23

2,287.08

Minority Interest

Debt

1,884.88

1,962.72

2,456.5

2,942.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

19.7

6.06

25.87

Total Liabilities

4,242.81

4,323.49

4,740.79

5,255.13

Fixed Assets

582.34

528.86

474.37

528.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

467.51

452.13

439.85

397.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

111.39

33.58

24.98

0

Networking Capital

2,426.77

2,868.43

3,628.55

4,132.4

Inventories

8,848.51

8,286.69

7,283.04

6,751.53

Inventory Days

979.44

1,175.32

Sundry Debtors

197.59

209.76

350.21

193.5

Debtor Days

47.09

33.68

Other Current Assets

2,324.56

2,200.17

2,373.76

2,686.35

Sundry Creditors

-861.95

-909.14

-560.02

-736.07

Creditor Days

75.31

128.13

Other Current Liabilities

-8,081.94

-6,919.05

-5,818.44

-4,762.91

Cash

654.8

440.48

173.04

196.55

Total Assets

4,242.81

4,323.48

4,740.79

5,255.12

Sobha : related Articles

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

8 Oct 2024|02:23 PM

Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.

Read More

