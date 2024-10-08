iifl-logo-icon 1
Sobha Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,479.85
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Sobha FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

152.66

74.66

441.07

282.41

Depreciation

-68.04

-75.49

-67.35

-50.39

Tax paid

-39.8

-9.12

-151.59

-88.47

Working capital

-393.74

-239.33

29.42

188.29

Other operating items

Operating

-348.93

-249.28

251.55

331.83

Capital expenditure

18.92

72.78

234.88

65.55

Free cash flow

-330.01

-176.5

486.43

397.38

Equity raised

4,262.75

4,319.12

4,425.2

4,811.5

Investing

42.29

30.15

-28.84

5.44

Financing

-459.68

-46.43

756.96

247.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

66.39

Net in cash

3,515.35

4,126.33

5,639.75

5,528.06

Sobha : related Articles

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

8 Oct 2024|02:23 PM

Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.

