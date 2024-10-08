Sobha Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
152.66
74.66
441.07
282.41
Depreciation
-68.04
-75.49
-67.35
-50.39
Tax paid
-39.8
-9.12
-151.59
-88.47
Working capital
-393.74
-239.33
29.42
188.29
Other operating items
Operating
-348.93
-249.28
251.55
331.83
Capital expenditure
18.92
72.78
234.88
65.55
Free cash flow
-330.01
-176.5
486.43
397.38
Equity raised
4,262.75
4,319.12
4,425.2
4,811.5
Investing
42.29
30.15
-28.84
5.44
Financing
-459.68
-46.43
756.96
247.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
66.39
Net in cash
3,515.35
4,126.33
5,639.75
5,528.06
Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.Read More
