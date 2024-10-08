iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sobha Ltd Key Ratios

1,316.9
(1.42%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:19:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sobha Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.43

-43.79

34.88

24.85

Op profit growth

31.71

-39.46

114.58

23.82

EBIT growth

34.21

-39.32

116.49

26.37

Net profit growth

87.68

-77.89

29.87

34.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

32.56

32

29.7

18.67

EBIT margin

33.24

32.06

29.69

18.5

Net profit margin

4.28

2.95

7.5

7.79

RoCE

17.33

12.18

20.36

9.81

RoNW

1.2

0.64

2.7

2

RoA

0.55

0.28

1.28

1.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

18.26

6.57

29.7

22.87

Dividend per share

3

3.5

7

7

Cash EPS

4.72

-1.8

22.07

17.12

Book value per share

255.45

255.96

256.33

292.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

37.82

64.59

4.43

21.62

P/CEPS

146.32

-235.49

5.97

28.87

P/B

2.7

1.65

0.51

1.69

EV/EBIDTA

9.26

9.23

3.64

12.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

30.61

Tax payout

-26.11

-17.16

-34.97

-31.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

36.36

47.93

33.43

36.32

Inventory days

987.47

1,196.24

561

651.22

Creditor days

-128.76

-215.19

-116.22

-120.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.21

-1.12

-1.63

-2.6

Net debt / equity

0.97

1.17

1.25

0.79

Net debt / op. profit

2.64

4.21

2.72

4.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

4.28

10.93

1.09

-11.98

Employee costs

-8.4

-8.39

-6.56

-7.13

Other costs

-63.31

-70.54

-64.82

-62.2

Sobha : related Articles

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|02:23 PM

Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sobha Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.