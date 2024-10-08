Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.43
-43.79
34.88
24.85
Op profit growth
31.71
-39.46
114.58
23.82
EBIT growth
34.21
-39.32
116.49
26.37
Net profit growth
87.68
-77.89
29.87
34.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
32.56
32
29.7
18.67
EBIT margin
33.24
32.06
29.69
18.5
Net profit margin
4.28
2.95
7.5
7.79
RoCE
17.33
12.18
20.36
9.81
RoNW
1.2
0.64
2.7
2
RoA
0.55
0.28
1.28
1.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.26
6.57
29.7
22.87
Dividend per share
3
3.5
7
7
Cash EPS
4.72
-1.8
22.07
17.12
Book value per share
255.45
255.96
256.33
292.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
37.82
64.59
4.43
21.62
P/CEPS
146.32
-235.49
5.97
28.87
P/B
2.7
1.65
0.51
1.69
EV/EBIDTA
9.26
9.23
3.64
12.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
30.61
Tax payout
-26.11
-17.16
-34.97
-31.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.36
47.93
33.43
36.32
Inventory days
987.47
1,196.24
561
651.22
Creditor days
-128.76
-215.19
-116.22
-120.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.21
-1.12
-1.63
-2.6
Net debt / equity
0.97
1.17
1.25
0.79
Net debt / op. profit
2.64
4.21
2.72
4.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
4.28
10.93
1.09
-11.98
Employee costs
-8.4
-8.39
-6.56
-7.13
Other costs
-63.31
-70.54
-64.82
-62.2
Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.Read More
