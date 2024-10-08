iifl-logo-icon 1
Sobha Ltd Board Meeting

1,293.05
(-1.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:58 PM

Sobha CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Sobha Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Intimation of Record Date for the First and Final Call Money on Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Sobha Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Jun 20248 Jun 2024
Sobha Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Discussing and Deciding Various Matters in Connection with The Rights Issue. Board considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue:- a. Total number of Rights Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 12,107,981 Rights Equity Shares each on partly-paid basis for an amount up to 2,000 crore (assuming full subscription and payment of call monies). b. Rights Issue Price: Rs. 1,651 per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs.1,641 per Rights Equity Share) shall be payable on Application. d. Rights Issue period: 1. Rights Issue Opening Date: Friday, June 28, 2024; and 2. Rights Issue Closing Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024. e. Outstanding Equity Shares: 1. Prior to the Rights Issue: 94,845,853 equity shares of the Company. 2. Post Rights Issue#: 1,06,953,834 equity shares of the Company. #Assuming full subscription and payment of call monies. f. Rights entitlement ratio: 6 Rights Equity Shares for every 47 fully paid-up equity share of the Company held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date. g. Other terms of the Rights Issue (including fractional entitlements): To be included in the Letter of Offer to be filed by the Company. h. ISIN for Rights Entitlement: INE671H20015 i. The Company has uploaded consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 with the relevant notes and report on the website of the Company and the same is being made available at www.sobha.com/investor-relations. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.06.2024) Updates on the rights issue_Sobha Limited has informed the exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Sobha Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Compliance with Regulation 29 (1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 -Intimation of the meeting of Board of Directors - to consider and take on record inter-alia the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, the 07th day of February 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & Nine-month period Q3 December 31, 2023. Acquisition of Shares of C.V.S. Tech Park Pvt. Limited (Associate company) & Making it Wholly owned subsidiary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
Sobha Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider the proposal of fund raising by issue of equity shares through right issue Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of Sobba Limited {Company) held on January 22, 2024 to consider and approve Issue of Equity shares Through Right Issue. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve Issue of Equity shares through Right Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.01.2024)

Sobha: Related News

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

Sobha Shares Tumble 4% on Weak Q2 Sales

8 Oct 2024|02:23 PM

Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.

