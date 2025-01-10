To the Members of Sobha Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opini?n

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sobha Limited (the Company), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Standalone Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditor as referred to in paragraph 16 below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained together with the audit evidence obtained by the other auditor, in terms of their reports referred to in paragraph 16 of the Other Matter section below is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw attention to Note 39(5) of the accompanying standalone financial statements, regarding the search operation carried out by the Income Tax Department (the department) at various business premises of the Company and certain other group companies during March 2023. During the current year, the Company has received demand orders from the department for AY 2016-17 and AY 2022-23, in respect of disallowances of certain expenses and addition of certain incomes, against which subsequent to the year end, the Company has filed an appeal before the Honble Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Bengaluru. Given the uncertainty and pending outcome of the legal proceedings, the Company, considering all available records and facts known to it including the independent legal review and opinion from external legal counsels obtained by it, has determined that no adjustments are required to the standalone financial statements in respect of the aforesaid demand orders. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

6. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue recognition for sale of residential units The Company applies Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Ind AS 115") for recognition of revenue from sale of residential units and revenue from joint development agreements. Refer note 2.2(a) (I)(i) and 25 to the standalone financial statements for accounting policy and related disclosures. Our audit procedures on revenue recognised from sale of residential units included, but were not limited to the following: Revenue is recognised upon transfer of control of residential units to customers for an amount which reflects the consideration the Company expects to receive in exchange for those units. The point of revenue recognition is normally based on the terms as included in the intimation for the handover of unit to the customer on completion of the project, and substantial collection is received. The Company recognises the revenue at a point in time upon handover/deemed handover of the residential units. • Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policy for revenue recognition on sale of residential units in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS 115; For revenue contracts forming part of joint development arrangements that are not jointly controlled operations (JDA), the revenue from the development and transfer of constructed area/revenue share with corresponding land/ development rights received by the Company is measured at the fair value of the estimated construction service rendered by the Company to the landowner under JDA. Such revenue is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. • Obtained and understood the revenue recognition process, evaluated the design and performed test of controls over revenue recognition including determination of point of transfer of control and completion of performance obligations on a sample basis; Ind AS 115 requires significant judgment in determining when control of the residential units is transferred to the customer. Further, for projects executed through JDA, significant estimate is undertaken by management for determining the fair value of the estimated construction service. • Inspected, on a sample basis, underlying customer contracts and handover documents, evidencing the transfer of control of the residential units to the customer based on which revenue is recognised at a point in time; Considering the significance of management judgements and estimates involved and the materiality of amounts involved, aforementioned revenue recognition is identified as a key audit matter. For projects executed during the year in accordance with JDAs, we have performed the following additional procedures on a sample basis: o Obtained and examined the computation of the fair value of the construction service under JDA with reference to project cost estimates and mark up considered by the management; o Obtained the JDAs entered into by the Company, including addendums thereto and compared the ratio of constructed area/ revenue sharing arrangement between the Company and the landowner as mentioned in the agreement to the computation statement prepared by the management; and o Tested the computation for recognition of revenue over a period of time for revenue contracts forming part of JDA and managements assessment of stage of completion of projects and project cost estimates. • Assessed the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. 2. Revenue recognition for contractual construction and glazing projects The Company recognises revenue over a period of time in accordance with Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Ind AS 115"). Refer note 2.2(a)(I)(ii)(iv) and 25 to the standalone financial statements for accounting policy and related disclosures. Our audit procedures on revenue recognition for contractual construction and glazing projects included, but were not limited to the following: The Company recognises revenue from construction contracts on the basis of stage of completion over a period of time. The recognition of revenue is therefore dependent on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each such contract, which involves judgement. • Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policy on revenue recognition for contractual construction and glazing projects in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS 115; Significant judgments are also involved in determining when the underlying performance obligations are satisfied and also determining expected losses, when such losses become probable based on the expected total contract cost. Cost contingencies are included in these estimates to take into account specific risks of uncertainties or disputed claims against the Company, arising within each contract. These contingencies are reviewed by the Management on a regular basis throughout the life of the contract and adjusted where appropriate. • Evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of key controls around computation of stage of work completed, raising of invoices and estimating the cost to complete the project; Considering the significance of management judgements and estimates involved and the materiality of amounts involved, revenue recognition from contractual construction and glazing projects are identified as a key audit matter. • On a sample basis, tested costs incurred by examining underlying invoices and other applicable documents; • For sample contracts active during the year, verifying the underlying documents including work orders, last invoice, and customer acceptance on the latest RA bilis/ Completion letter where applicable; • Verified the mathematical accuracy of managements computation of stage of Completion with respect to Contractual and Glazing projects. • Assessed the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. 3. Assessing the recoverability of carrying value of Inventories, advances paid towards land procurement and deposits paid under joint development arrangements ("JDA") Refer note 2.2(c), 2.2(d), 2.2(o), 9, 12, 13 and 16 to the standalone financial statements for accounting policies on inventories, advances paid towards land procurement and deposits paid under JDA (financial asset) and related financial disclosures. Our procedures in assessing the carrying value of the inventories, land advances and deposits paid under JDA included, but were not limited to the following: As at 31 March 2024, the carrying value of the inventory comprising of Work in progress, Stock of residential units in completed projects and land stock is ?85,681.76 million, land advances is ?9,117.90 million and refundable • Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies with respect to inventories, land advances and deposits paid under JDA in terms of principles enunciated under applicable accounting standards; deposits paid under JDA is ?3,247.95 million, represents a significant portion of the Companys total assets. • Evaluated the design and tested operation of internal controls related to comparing NRV/ net recoverable value with carrying amount of inventory, land advances and deposits paid under JDA; The inventories are carried at lower of cost and net realisable value (NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. • Inquired with management to understand key assumptions used in determination of the NRV/ net recoverable value; Advances paid by the Company to the seller/intermediary towards outright purchase of land is recognised as land advance under other assets during the course of transferring the legal title to the Company, whereupon it is transferred to land stock under inventories. Further, deposits paid under joint development arrangements are in the nature of non-refundable/refundable deposits, for acquiring the development rights. On the launch of the project, the non-refundable amount is transferred as land cost to work-in-progress. • For inventory balance: The aforesaid deposits and advances are carried at the lower of the amount paid/payable and net recoverable value, which is based on the managements assessment including the expected date of commencement and completion of the project and the estimate of sale prices and construction costs of the project. o Compared the NRV to recent sales in the project or to the estimated selling price; We identified the assessment towards recoverability of carrying value of inventory, land advances and deposits paid under JDA as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance to the standalone financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment. o Compared the estimated construction costs to complete each project with the Companys updated budgets; and o For land stock, on a sample basis, obtained the fair valuation reports or the guidance values and reviewed the valuation methodology, key estimates and assumptions adopted in the valuation. Involved auditors valuation expert, where such fair valuation reports were obtained. • For land advances/ deposits paid under JDA: o Obtained an update on the status of the land acquisition/ project progress from the management and verified the underlying documents for related developments; o For land advances, compared the acquisition cost of the underlying land with the guidance values; and o Carried out external confirmation procedures on sample basis to obtain evidence supporting the carrying value of land advance and deposits paid under JDA. • Assessed the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in compliance with the applicable accounting standards. 4. Assessment of certain transactions entered into by the Company and recoverability of balances, on which regulatory proceedings are ongoing The Company had entered into a joint development arrangement with certain landowners in Gurugram, Haryana, in earlier years. In respect of this transaction, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after due investigation has filed a complaint with Adjudicating Authority, Prevention of Money Laundering (AA-PML), alleging certain irregularities in respect of the manner of allotment and pricing of certain plots under this project or payment of applicable fees and charges by the Company or the landowners, with respect to the terms and conditions mentioned in the development policy of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act (HDRUAA), 1975 and the bilateral agreement between the land owners and Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Haryana (DTCP) resulting in provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) of land parcels with value of ?2,016.05 million held by Technobuild Developers Private Limited (TDPL) disclosed under Note 39. The Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TDPL for acquiring land parcels using advances extended by the Company, of equivalent value. As per the MoU, TDPL and its affiliates cannot transfer land parcels without prior approval of the Company and the Company has absolute rights over land parcels acquired by TDPL and its affiliates acquired from such advance given by the Company. Our audit procedures on this matter included, but were not limited to the following: As part of the inquiry process, the Company and its officers have been asked to provide contracts, documents and justification in respect of this transaction by the concerned authorities. The Company and its officers have been responding to the queries raised / documents sought from time to time. During the previous year, the Company is in receipt of Show Cause Notice (SCN) under the PMLA from AA-PML and the Company has duly filed the detailed responses to allegations made in SCN. • Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company for identification, monitoring of significant developments and impact analysis in relation to the litigations, including completeness thereof; During the current year, AA-PML had passed an order confirming the provisional attachment of the aforesaid land parcels, to which the Company had appealed before the Appellate Tribunal. • Gaining an understanding of the ongoing regulatory proceedings through discussions with the management, and reading the underlying case related documents, communications and legal opinions to ensure consistency with the explanations provided to us and we have also assessed the objectivity, experience, competence and independence of managements expert; The Company, based on its overall assessment and independent legal opinion obtained, believes that these transactions have been carried out in accordance with all the applicable laws and regulations and the said bilateral agreement and has not identified any adverse material impact to the standalone financial statements. • Evaluated and challenged the Companys assessment of recoverability of the balances outstanding as at the balance sheet date, the business rationale for entering these transactions, including considering the developments on the matter subsequent to the balance sheet date; Considering the significance of the matter which involves uncertainty of outcome due to ongoing proceedings in AA-PML and significant judgements and estimates by the Company on the assessment of the legality and outcome of the above case, this is considered as a key audit matter. • Engaged auditors expert, who obtained an understanding of the current status of the litigation, reviewed independent legal opinion obtained by the management and considered relevant legal provisions and available precedents to validate the conclusions made by the managements expert; Considering this matter is also fundamental to the understanding of the user of standalone financial statement, we draw attention to Note 39 of the standalone financial statements. • Communicated and discussed periodic updates on these transactions with those charged with governance, including the recoverability and managements business rationale aspects for these transactions; and • Assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management in the standalone financial statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

7 The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets

of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(?) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

16. The standalone financial statements include the Companys share in the net profit (including other comprehensive income) of ?43.40 million for the year ended 31 March 2024, in respect of share of profit from one partnership firm in which the Company has invested, whose financial statements have not been audited by us. These financial statements have been audited by the other auditor whose report has been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this partnership firm, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid partnership firm, is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion above on the standalone financial statements, and our report on other legal and regulatory requirements below, are not modified in respect of the above matter with respect to our reliance on the work done by and the report of the other auditor.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 19(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 19(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 19(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 39 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note

45 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 45 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend;

As stated in note 19 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 01 April 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account

which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, the accounting software used for maintenance of payroll records of the Company is operated by a third-party software service provider. The Independent Service Auditors Report on a Description of the Service Organizations System and the Suitability of the Design and Operating Effectiveness of Controls (based on the criteria for a description of a service organizations system as set forth in DC Section 200, 2018 Description Criteria for a Description of a Service Organizations System in a SOC 2 Report, in AICPA Description criteria), does not provide information on retention of audit trail (edit logs) for any direct changes made at the database level. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature with respect to the database of the said software was operated throughout the year.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Manish Agrawal Partner Membership No: 507000 UDIN: 24507000BKDHOS2915 New Delhi 17 May 2024

Annexure I referred to in paragraph 18 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sobha Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in note 4 and note 5 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company. For title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of Land and Building situated at Bengaluru, Karnataka with gross carrying values of ?2,862.33 million as at 31 March 2024, which have been mortgaged as security for loans or borrowings taken by the Company, confirmations with respect to title of the Company have been directly obtained by us from the respective lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of Use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories held by the Company primarily real estate segment comprise of stock of units in

completed projects, work in progress of projects under development (including land stock). Having regard to the nature of inventory, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory by way of verification of title deeds, site visits conducted and continuous project progress monitoring by competent persons, at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. The other inventories comprising of raw material (including that of real estate segment), work in progress and finished goods has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancy of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by the third parties.

(b) As disclosed in Note 20 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of ?5 crores by banks and financial institutions based on the security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were not subject to audit/review.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans to

companies, firms, limited liability partnerships during the year. Further, the Company has made investments

in, and granted unsecured loans to companies, firms, during the year, in respect of which-

(a) The Company has provided loans or guarantee to subsidiarles during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year: - Subsidiaries - 862.62 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: 998.78 1,222.02 - Subsidiaries

(b) The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year. Further, in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, loans granted by the Company amounting to ?1,222.02 million are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have not been stipulated. Further, such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment as on date.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies, as these loans are repayable on demand, and such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment as on date.

(e) The Company has not granted any loan which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans that existed as at the beginning of the year.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand as per details below:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 862.62 - 862.62 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 862.62 862.62 Percentage of loans the total loans 100% - 100%

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act. As the Company is engaged in providing infrastructural facilities as specified in Schedule VI of the Act, provisions of section 186 except sub-section (1) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records

and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (? million) Amount paid under Protest (? million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Karnataka Value added tax, 2003 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 683.68 207.74 2007-08 to 2017-18 High Court of Karnataka Kerala Value added tax, 2003 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 63.20 13.66 2010-11 2012-13 and 2013-14 Appeal filed with VAT Appellate Tribunal at Trivandrum Andhra Pradesh,Value added tax, 2005 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 40.00 16.28 2004-05 and 2006-07 to 2007-08 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Andhra Pradesh Customs Act, 1962 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 1.30 - 2010-11 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 573.90 78.29 2010-11, 2015-16 2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax, Bangalore Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 383.35 - 2013-14 Deputy Commissioner of Income tax, Bengaluru Finance Act,1994 (Service Tax provisions) Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 560.34 125.78 2006-07 to 2017-18 Central Excise and Service Tax Apellate Tribunal, Bengaluru The West Bengal, Value added tax, 2003 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 1.86 0.86 2009-10 WBCTO Appellate and Revision Board Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 0.90 0.09 2017-18 Additional Commissioner (Appeals), Bhubaneswar Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 1.7 0.17 2018-19 Joint Commissioner (Appeals), Bhubaneswar Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Demand of Tax, Interest and/or penalty 13.6 1.36 July 2017 to March 2022 Additional Commissioner (Appeals), Cochin

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment

of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, loans amounting to ?6,306.16 million are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have been stipulated and the payment of interest is regular. Further, such loans have not been demanded for repayment as on date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks and financial institution and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the

Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal

audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvii i) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Manish Agrawal Partner Membership No: 507000 UDIN: 24507000BKDHOS2915 New Delhi 17 May 2024

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sobha Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Sobha Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide

reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of interna! Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7 Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.