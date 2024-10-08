|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|12 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|6:47
|1641
|6:47 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|6:47 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SOBHA LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SOBHA LIMITED (532784) RECORD DATE 19.06.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (Six) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.1641/- per Equity Share on Rights Basis for every 47 (Forty Seven) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/06/2024 DR-655/2024-2025 * Issue Price : Rs.825.50 payable on Application. The Balance Rs. 825.50 to be recoverd by way of Two or more subsequent Calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.06.2024)
Tamil Nadu had its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, led by a new project started in fiscal 2025.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.