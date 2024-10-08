6:47 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SOBHA LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SOBHA LIMITED (532784) RECORD DATE 19.06.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (Six) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.1641/- per Equity Share on Rights Basis for every 47 (Forty Seven) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/06/2024 DR-655/2024-2025 * Issue Price : Rs.825.50 payable on Application. The Balance Rs. 825.50 to be recoverd by way of Two or more subsequent Calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.06.2024)