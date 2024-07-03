Summary

Eris Lifesciences Limited was incorporated on January 25, 2007. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Eris Lifesciences Private Limited on February 9, 2007. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited cCompany and the name was changed to Eris Lifesciences Limited on February 2, 2017. The Company has a manufacturing plant in Guwahati, Assam and is presently engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It has presence in high growth chronic, sub chronic and acute therapeutic areas that require high intervention of specialist and super specialist doctors. Apart from this, it has a portfolio of 112 Mother Brands across therapy areas. The company develops, manufactures and commercializes branded pharmaceutical products in selected therapeutic areas within the chronic and acute categories of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), such as: cardiovascular; anti-diabetics; vitamins; gastroenterology; and anti-infective. Its focus has been on developing products in the chronic and acute categories which are linked to lifestyle related disorders. Its operations are supported by a distribution network of 22 Sales depots, 2,059 Stockists and more than 5,00,000 retail chemists.In 2007, the company launched Eris division focused on cardiology and diabetes segment. In 2008, the company launched Nikkos division focused on gastroenterology and orthopedics segment. In 2009, the company launched Adura division focused on cardiology and diabetes

