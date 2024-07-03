Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,313.8
Prev. Close₹1,297.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹796.58
Day's High₹1,313.8
Day's Low₹1,265.05
52 Week's High₹1,593.9
52 Week's Low₹809.15
Book Value₹188.73
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,393.92
P/E152.04
EPS8.54
Divi. Yield0
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
14.04
13.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,510.42
2,208.29
1,904.51
1,561.89
Net Worth
2,524.02
2,221.89
1,918.55
1,575.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,215.73
1,108.83
1,020.23
760.6
yoy growth (%)
9.64
8.68
34.13
6.69
Raw materials
-199.65
-198.51
-164.35
-108.42
As % of sales
16.42
17.9
16.1
14.25
Employee costs
-222.18
-207.01
-191.73
-130.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
458.53
388.89
323.59
311.88
Depreciation
-51.45
-37.64
-44.88
-21.79
Tax paid
-41.34
-38.28
-32.31
-18.23
Working capital
85.45
2.88
111.28
52.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.64
8.68
34.13
6.69
Op profit growth
15.97
17.35
12.57
16.5
EBIT growth
18.44
19.73
0.97
17.3
Net profit growth
18.99
20.36
-0.81
18.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,991.3
1,661.82
1,326.17
1,192.64
1,058.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,991.3
1,661.82
1,326.17
1,192.64
1,058.18
Other Operating Income
17.85
23.33
20.88
19.22
15.88
Other Income
23.82
11.15
26.09
8.71
15.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Indubhushan Bakshi
Whole-time Director
Kaushal Kamlesh Shah
Whole-time Director
Inderjeet Singh Negi
Whole Time Director & COO
Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sujesh Vasudevan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prashant Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajeev Narotam Dalal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kalpana Unadkat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Milind Talegaonkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ERIS Lifesciences Ltd
Summary
Eris Lifesciences Limited was incorporated on January 25, 2007. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Eris Lifesciences Private Limited on February 9, 2007. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited cCompany and the name was changed to Eris Lifesciences Limited on February 2, 2017. The Company has a manufacturing plant in Guwahati, Assam and is presently engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It has presence in high growth chronic, sub chronic and acute therapeutic areas that require high intervention of specialist and super specialist doctors. Apart from this, it has a portfolio of 112 Mother Brands across therapy areas. The company develops, manufactures and commercializes branded pharmaceutical products in selected therapeutic areas within the chronic and acute categories of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), such as: cardiovascular; anti-diabetics; vitamins; gastroenterology; and anti-infective. Its focus has been on developing products in the chronic and acute categories which are linked to lifestyle related disorders. Its operations are supported by a distribution network of 22 Sales depots, 2,059 Stockists and more than 5,00,000 retail chemists.In 2007, the company launched Eris division focused on cardiology and diabetes segment. In 2008, the company launched Nikkos division focused on gastroenterology and orthopedics segment. In 2009, the company launched Adura division focused on cardiology and diabetes
Read More
The ERIS Lifesciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1277.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd is ₹17393.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd is 152.04 and 6.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ERIS Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd is ₹809.15 and ₹1593.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.51%, 3 Years at 19.29%, 1 Year at 42.00%, 6 Month at 24.36%, 3 Month at -2.45% and 1 Month at -11.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.