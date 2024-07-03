iifl-logo-icon 1
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Share Price

1,277.75
(-1.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:56 PM

  • Open1,313.8
  • Day's High1,313.8
  • 52 Wk High1,593.9
  • Prev. Close1,297.35
  • Day's Low1,265.05
  • 52 Wk Low 809.15
  • Turnover (lac)796.58
  • P/E152.04
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value188.73
  • EPS8.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,393.92
  • Div. Yield0
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,313.8

Prev. Close

1,297.35

Turnover(Lac.)

796.58

Day's High

1,313.8

Day's Low

1,265.05

52 Week's High

1,593.9

52 Week's Low

809.15

Book Value

188.73

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,393.92

P/E

152.04

EPS

8.54

Divi. Yield

0

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

23 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.87%

Non-Promoter- 26.65%

Institutions: 26.65%

Non-Institutions: 18.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.6

13.6

14.04

13.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,510.42

2,208.29

1,904.51

1,561.89

Net Worth

2,524.02

2,221.89

1,918.55

1,575.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,215.73

1,108.83

1,020.23

760.6

yoy growth (%)

9.64

8.68

34.13

6.69

Raw materials

-199.65

-198.51

-164.35

-108.42

As % of sales

16.42

17.9

16.1

14.25

Employee costs

-222.18

-207.01

-191.73

-130.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

458.53

388.89

323.59

311.88

Depreciation

-51.45

-37.64

-44.88

-21.79

Tax paid

-41.34

-38.28

-32.31

-18.23

Working capital

85.45

2.88

111.28

52.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.64

8.68

34.13

6.69

Op profit growth

15.97

17.35

12.57

16.5

EBIT growth

18.44

19.73

0.97

17.3

Net profit growth

18.99

20.36

-0.81

18.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,991.3

1,661.82

1,326.17

1,192.64

1,058.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,991.3

1,661.82

1,326.17

1,192.64

1,058.18

Other Operating Income

17.85

23.33

20.88

19.22

15.88

Other Income

23.82

11.15

26.09

8.71

15.4

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Indubhushan Bakshi

Whole-time Director

Kaushal Kamlesh Shah

Whole-time Director

Inderjeet Singh Negi

Whole Time Director & COO

Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sujesh Vasudevan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prashant Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajeev Narotam Dalal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kalpana Unadkat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Milind Talegaonkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

Summary

Eris Lifesciences Limited was incorporated on January 25, 2007. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Eris Lifesciences Private Limited on February 9, 2007. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited cCompany and the name was changed to Eris Lifesciences Limited on February 2, 2017. The Company has a manufacturing plant in Guwahati, Assam and is presently engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It has presence in high growth chronic, sub chronic and acute therapeutic areas that require high intervention of specialist and super specialist doctors. Apart from this, it has a portfolio of 112 Mother Brands across therapy areas. The company develops, manufactures and commercializes branded pharmaceutical products in selected therapeutic areas within the chronic and acute categories of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), such as: cardiovascular; anti-diabetics; vitamins; gastroenterology; and anti-infective. Its focus has been on developing products in the chronic and acute categories which are linked to lifestyle related disorders. Its operations are supported by a distribution network of 22 Sales depots, 2,059 Stockists and more than 5,00,000 retail chemists.In 2007, the company launched Eris division focused on cardiology and diabetes segment. In 2008, the company launched Nikkos division focused on gastroenterology and orthopedics segment. In 2009, the company launched Adura division focused on cardiology and diabetes
Company FAQs

What is the ERIS Lifesciences Ltd share price today?

The ERIS Lifesciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1277.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd is ₹17393.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd is 152.04 and 6.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ERIS Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd is ₹809.15 and ₹1593.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd?

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.51%, 3 Years at 19.29%, 1 Year at 42.00%, 6 Month at 24.36%, 3 Month at -2.45% and 1 Month at -11.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ERIS Lifesciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.87 %
Institutions - 26.66 %
Public - 18.47 %

Logo

