ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
458.53
388.89
323.59
311.88
Depreciation
-51.45
-37.64
-44.88
-21.79
Tax paid
-41.34
-38.28
-32.31
-18.23
Working capital
85.45
2.88
111.28
52.44
Other operating items
Operating
451.18
315.85
357.67
324.3
Capital expenditure
61.52
21.23
162.72
419.73
Free cash flow
512.7
337.08
520.39
744.03
Equity raised
3,131.31
2,572.08
1,888.07
1,121.62
Investing
246.35
211.07
-225.3
164.99
Financing
0
0
-376.08
376.08
Dividends paid
81.65
74.68
38.97
0
Net in cash
3,972.02
3,194.92
1,846.05
2,406.72
