Eris Lifesciences to acquire balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

25 Nov 2025 , 11:00 AM

Eris Lifesciences Ltd has acquired the balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals for ₹423.3 Crore, the company told stock exchanges on Monday. Currently Eris Lifesciences holds 70% in Swiss.

The company informed that consideration shall be given via a share swap. Eris will issue 23,06,372 equity shares on a preferential basis to Naishadh Shah.

Naishadh is a director at Swiss Parenterals and has offloaded his stake in the company.

As per the details disclosed by the company, issue price has been fixed at ₹1,835.55 per share, determined by an independent valuer.

After completion of the balance stake in Swiss, it will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eric Lifesciences. Eric informed that this acquisition will strengthen operational control, improving overall cost efficiencies and enabling full financial consolidation.

The company expects to close the deal before March 31, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Swiss Parenterals is engaged in manufacturing parenteral products and supplies to over 80 countries. For FY25, the business registered a turnover of ₹351 Crore. This was higher than ₹283 Crore in FY24, and ₹221 Crore in FY23.

At around 10.55 AM, Eris Lifesciences was trading 2.32% lower at ₹1,644.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,684 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,700, and ₹1,640, respectively.

