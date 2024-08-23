iifl-logo-icon 1
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,307.5
(2.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,215.73

1,108.83

1,020.23

760.6

yoy growth (%)

9.64

8.68

34.13

6.69

Raw materials

-199.65

-198.51

-164.35

-108.42

As % of sales

16.42

17.9

16.1

14.25

Employee costs

-222.18

-207.01

-191.73

-130.84

As % of sales

18.27

18.66

18.79

17.2

Other costs

-309.9

-285.99

-308.54

-205.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.49

25.79

30.24

27.01

Operating profit

483.99

417.31

355.6

315.88

OPM

39.81

37.63

34.85

41.53

Depreciation

-51.45

-37.64

-44.88

-21.79

Interest expense

-2.99

-0.77

-1.85

-10.42

Other income

28.98

9.99

14.72

28.22

Profit before tax

458.53

388.89

323.59

311.88

Taxes

-41.34

-38.28

-32.31

-18.23

Tax rate

-9.01

-9.84

-9.98

-5.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

417.19

350.6

291.27

293.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

417.19

350.6

291.27

293.65

yoy growth (%)

18.99

20.36

-0.81

18.34

NPM

34.31

31.61

28.54

38.6

