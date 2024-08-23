Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,215.73
1,108.83
1,020.23
760.6
yoy growth (%)
9.64
8.68
34.13
6.69
Raw materials
-199.65
-198.51
-164.35
-108.42
As % of sales
16.42
17.9
16.1
14.25
Employee costs
-222.18
-207.01
-191.73
-130.84
As % of sales
18.27
18.66
18.79
17.2
Other costs
-309.9
-285.99
-308.54
-205.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.49
25.79
30.24
27.01
Operating profit
483.99
417.31
355.6
315.88
OPM
39.81
37.63
34.85
41.53
Depreciation
-51.45
-37.64
-44.88
-21.79
Interest expense
-2.99
-0.77
-1.85
-10.42
Other income
28.98
9.99
14.72
28.22
Profit before tax
458.53
388.89
323.59
311.88
Taxes
-41.34
-38.28
-32.31
-18.23
Tax rate
-9.01
-9.84
-9.98
-5.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
417.19
350.6
291.27
293.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
417.19
350.6
291.27
293.65
yoy growth (%)
18.99
20.36
-0.81
18.34
NPM
34.31
31.61
28.54
38.6
