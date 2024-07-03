ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,444.03
1,265.22
1,025.07
918.39
814.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,444.03
1,265.22
1,025.07
918.39
814.1
Other Operating Income
14.19
17.13
16.03
15.27
11.4
Other Income
8.67
10.15
18.03
6.5
16.46
Total Income
1,466.89
1,292.5
1,059.13
940.15
841.96
Total Expenditure
931.82
864.5
653.04
597.6
534.35
PBIDT
535.07
428
406.09
342.55
307.6
Interest
51.77
17.3
2.89
1.26
1.81
PBDT
483.3
410.7
403.2
341.3
305.79
Depreciation
128.7
81.96
46.34
31.53
35.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
66.49
57.66
74.45
56.36
49.21
Deferred Tax
-29.32
-41.6
-43.41
-33.48
-19.59
Reported Profit After Tax
317.42
312.68
325.82
286.89
240.24
Minority Interest After NP
-3.6
-4.06
0
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
321.02
316.74
325.82
286.89
240.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
321.02
316.74
325.82
286.89
240.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.6
23.29
23.98
21.13
17.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.6
13.6
13.59
13.58
13.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.05
33.82
39.61
37.29
37.78
PBDTM(%)
33.46
32.46
39.33
37.16
37.56
PATM(%)
21.98
24.71
31.78
31.23
29.5
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
