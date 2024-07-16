iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024 , 08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HUL: The FMCG company’s board approved the sale and divestiture of its water purifying division to A. O. Smith for ₹601 Crore. HUL’s Home Care segment’s water purification business had a turnover of ₹293 Crore in FY2023-24, making up less than 1% of the company’s overall sales.

Birla Estates: The real estate firm has announced the purchase of a premium five-acre property piece in Gurugram’s Sector 71. The newly-acquired site has a development potential of almost one million square feet and is expected to earn over ₹1,400 Crore.

Lupin: The drug company announced that it has sold its US commercial women’s health specialty business to Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a US biopharmaceutical company focusing solely on women’s health. Lupin’s US commercial women’s health specialty business is principally focused on the sale of SOLOSEC (secnidazole) 2g oral granules.

DEN Networks: Cable TV services provider announced a 6.8% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹45.5 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹42.6 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations decreased by 9.4% to ₹247.5 Crore from ₹273.2 Crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Unichem Laboratories: Unichem Laboratories Ltd reported on Monday (July 15) that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) examined its Goa formulation facility from July 8 and July 15, 2024. The inspection concluded with five observations, the most of which were procedural and had nothing to do with data integrity.

Jio Financial: Jio Financial Services Ltd reported a 5.81% drop in year-on-year (YoY) consolidated profit to ₹312.63 Crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25).

HDFC Life Insurance: HDFC Life Insurance’s Q1 FY25 net profit increased 15% year on year to ₹479 Crore, aided by substantial growth in both first-year and renewal premiums. The net profit matched Street expectations. 

Vedanta: On July 15, the business issued its Qualified Institution Placement (QIP) issuance, with a floor price of 461.26 per share.

Eris Lifesciences: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased an additional 0.8% ownership in the company at an average price of 1,000.04 per share. Meanwhile, Rakesh Shah, a high net worth individual, sold a 1.47% stake at an average price of 1,000.12 a share.

Ujaas Energy: The board has approved a 1:4 bonus issue (one bonus share for every four shares held) and Anurag Mundra’s appointment as a full-time director for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Top 10 Stock Today
  • top 10 stocks
  • Top 10 Stocks today
  • Top 10 Stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.