Top Stocks for Today - 25th November 2025

Bharat Electronics: The business said that it has entered into a joint venture cooperation agreement (JVCA) with Safran Electronics and Defence (SED), France, on Monday. The agreement underlines production of Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) Smart Precision Guided Air-to-Ground Weapon in India. The JVC shall be incorporated as a private limited company with 50:50 shareholding.
Surya Roshni: The business announced that it has received a new order worth ₹105.18 Crore (including GST) from an engineering and infrastructure company. It underlines supply of spiral pipes with external 3 LPE coating.
Eris Lifesciences: The business said that it has moved to acquire the remaining 30% stake for ₹423.30 Crore in its subsidiary Swiss Parenterals. With this, the company could be able to fully consolidate its injectable manufacturing subsidiary. Currently, the company holds a 70% stake in Swiss Parenterals.
Paras Defence: The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi. The two companies will jointly develop commercial-grade MRI magnet systems in India.
HUDCO: The business announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to bolster cooperation across urban infrastructure and development initiatives. The company has signed this non-binding MoU on November 24, 2025.
