ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,991.3
1,661.82
1,326.17
1,192.64
1,058.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,991.3
1,661.82
1,326.17
1,192.64
1,058.18
Other Operating Income
17.85
23.33
20.88
19.22
15.88
Other Income
23.82
11.15
26.09
8.71
15.4
Total Income
2,032.97
1,696.3
1,373.14
1,220.57
1,089.46
Total Expenditure
1,334.32
1,148.4
862.09
781.29
705.69
PBIDT
698.65
547.9
511.05
439.28
383.77
Interest
84.8
26.17
4.15
1.8
2.16
PBDT
613.85
521.73
506.9
437.48
381.61
Depreciation
182.61
117.09
64.71
42.99
50.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
82.22
74.66
81.82
69.4
60.7
Deferred Tax
-48.03
-44.18
-45.42
-30.04
-25.85
Reported Profit After Tax
397.05
374.16
405.79
355.14
296.51
Minority Interest After NP
5.07
-8
-0.32
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
391.98
382.16
406.11
355.14
296.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
391.98
382.16
406.11
355.14
296.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.82
28.1
29.89
26.16
21.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
735
601
550
287
Equity
13.6
13.6
13.59
13.58
13.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
35.08
32.96
38.53
36.83
36.26
PBDTM(%)
30.82
31.39
38.22
36.68
36.06
PATM(%)
19.93
22.51
30.59
29.77
28.02
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.