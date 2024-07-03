ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,454.54
1,030.75
960.55
814.43
847.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,454.54
1,030.75
960.55
814.43
847.38
Other Operating Income
6.35
6.48
11.37
11.62
11.71
Other Income
6.19
19.35
4.47
3.24
7.91
Total Income
1,467.08
1,056.58
976.39
829.3
867.01
Total Expenditure
946.39
713.29
621.03
569.96
578.44
PBIDT
520.69
343.29
355.36
259.34
288.56
Interest
119.84
51.15
33.65
11.87
14.3
PBDT
400.85
292.14
321.71
247.47
274.26
Depreciation
156.42
99.62
82.99
65.03
52.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
55.59
35.11
47.11
32.68
41.98
Deferred Tax
3.07
-23.68
-24.35
-11.95
-32.23
Reported Profit After Tax
185.77
181.09
215.96
161.71
212.45
Minority Interest After NP
11
7.39
-2.32
-5.57
-2.43
Net Profit after Minority Interest
174.77
173.7
218.29
167.28
214.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
174.77
173.7
218.29
167.28
214.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.84
12.77
16.05
12.3
15.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
735
Equity
13.61
13.6
13.6
13.6
13.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
35.79
33.3
36.99
31.84
34.05
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.77
17.56
22.48
19.85
25.07
